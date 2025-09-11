Jac Caglianone joins social media for baseball cards

If you get a message on Instagram from someone claiming to be Kansas City Royals prospect Jac Caglianone, it may not be an imposter.

Jac Caglianone's sports card Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/cagscollects/

Earlier this week, the former first-round pick out of the University of Florida created and announced his own social media account solely for his sports card collecting journey. Collectors can find the account under the username @cagscollects.



Since signing an exclusive deal with Topps and Fanatics last June, Caglianone has made quite a presence in the baseball card community. The company has posted countless videos and photos of the star, from opening boxes looking for his own cards to making trades for some of his best cards in existence.

Jac Cags is live on IG ripping packs and Bobby Witt Jr. is in the comments 🔥



“If you pull one of my cards out of definitive I’ll buy you a nice card of yourself” pic.twitter.com/5mt1uHY8xx — Topps (@Topps) March 11, 2025

It appears in recent years, card collecting has become more and more prevalent in big league clubhouses. While players such as Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Strahm have established themselves as seasoned veterans in the hobby, the Kansas City Royals clubhouse arguably leads the league in boxes opened and cards collected.

Alongside Caglianone, Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez have also shown their interest in sports cards over the years. As it has been documented through Topps social media pages, Witt Jr. has collected for many years, including buying a rookie card for every home run he hit during the season.

Hobby Bobby & Pack Jac



Baseball’s biggest collectors are officially teammates 💙 pic.twitter.com/tVAsY2XTtR — Topps (@Topps) June 3, 2025

Melendez, who has spent most of the 2025 season in the minor leagues, made hobby news in 2024 when he put a bounty on some of his 1/1 cards from the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Whoever pulls these cards whenever they come out, I will personally fly you out to a game and make you a trade for the card!! @Topps pic.twitter.com/GRG6FZMuqq — MJ Melendez (@mjmelendez7) January 12, 2024

As cards become more popular across professional athletes such as Caglianone, Witt Jr. and Melendez, the hobby itself will continue to grow and welcome more collectors.

