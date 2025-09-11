Jac Caglianone joins social media for baseball cards
If you get a message on Instagram from someone claiming to be Kansas City Royals prospect Jac Caglianone, it may not be an imposter.
Earlier this week, the former first-round pick out of the University of Florida created and announced his own social media account solely for his sports card collecting journey. Collectors can find the account under the username @cagscollects.
Since signing an exclusive deal with Topps and Fanatics last June, Caglianone has made quite a presence in the baseball card community. The company has posted countless videos and photos of the star, from opening boxes looking for his own cards to making trades for some of his best cards in existence.
It appears in recent years, card collecting has become more and more prevalent in big league clubhouses. While players such as Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Strahm have established themselves as seasoned veterans in the hobby, the Kansas City Royals clubhouse arguably leads the league in boxes opened and cards collected.
Alongside Caglianone, Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez have also shown their interest in sports cards over the years. As it has been documented through Topps social media pages, Witt Jr. has collected for many years, including buying a rookie card for every home run he hit during the season.
Melendez, who has spent most of the 2025 season in the minor leagues, made hobby news in 2024 when he put a bounty on some of his 1/1 cards from the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
As cards become more popular across professional athletes such as Caglianone, Witt Jr. and Melendez, the hobby itself will continue to grow and welcome more collectors.
Dan Gardella is a Red Sox fan and collector growing up in Yankee territory in Connecticut. While only reviving his love for the hobby a few years ago, he provides knowledge into baseball cards from prospects to the big leagues.Follow DanGardella