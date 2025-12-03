Chiefs Place Starting LT Josh Simmons on IR Amid Crucial Playoff Push
Chiefs starting left tackle Josh Simmons will miss at least the next four games as he lands on the injured reserve list with a wrist injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Simmons underwent surgery on his wrist.
Simmons dislocated and fractured his wrist during Kansas City’s 31–24 loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In Simmons’s absence, the Chiefs are expected to start Wanya Morris at left tackle.
There’s a chance Simmons’s season is over as the earliest he can return to the field is in Week 18 vs. AFC West opponent the Raiders. If the Chiefs can crawl their way back into the playoff picture, then the team would likely want Simmons back on the field for a postseason push. With a 6–6 record heading into Week 14, Kansas City remains in the hunt.
Simmons was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft out of Ohio State. He’s started in eight games this season.