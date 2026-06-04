The sports card market has always been driven by the performance of athletes and the success of teams. There are very few players who have seen their on-court success drive the value of their cards as much as the hobby world has seen with NBA superstar Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

With the Knicks in the NBA Finals, and leading 1-0 in the series after upsetting the Spurs in Game 1, Brunson's market is on fire.

Record-Breaking Sale Captures Collector Attention

2018 Panini Prizm Jalen Brunson Blue Refractor /199 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/card/ApLTdsU2wX8e4e03VQAO

The latest instance of this came on May 31, 2026, when a 2018 Prizm Jalen Brunson Blue Prizm /199 Rookie Card (#250) graded PSA 10 sold on eBay for a record-setting $3,383. Not only does this sale mark uncharted territory for Brunson, but it also strongly reinforces the theory that exceptional on-court play impacts market value.

Sales Performance: 2018 Prizm Jalen Brunson Blue /199 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/card/ApLTdsU2wX8e4e03VQAO

This sale marks what I would call a pretty bullish increase, given the fact that it had sold for just $1,500 one year earlier. With an increase of more than 125.53% in just twelve months, there’s a clear recognition of Jalen Brunson's growing impact not just within the confines of the New York Knicks but across the entire hobby landscape of NBA collectibles. Since that $1,500 sale, the card has changed hands nine times, which only enhances demand for one of the hobby's most sought-after basketball names.

Graded Scarcity Continues to Drive Hobby Demand

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anytime we’re examining higher-end sales or cards affected by scarcity. With a PSA 10 Population of just 24, the Blue Prizm /199 offers card collectors the highly sought-after combination of a card’s rarity with the on-court performance of an elite player. These low-population rookie cards of established stars have also regularly attracted strong interest from higher-level collectors, and the continued rise of Jalen Brunson will only amplify that interest for years to come.

Brunson Leads Knicks' Magical 2026 Playoff Run

Jalen Brunson Kaboom | Card Ladder

The New York Knicks are currently deep in the midst of their greatest playoff run since the franchise's memorable 1999 NBA Finals appearance (also against the San Antonio Spurs), and there’s no doubt that Jalen Brunson has been the driving force behind the team's success. While his rookie cards have seen a massive bump, we should see a bump on his Knicks cards as well.

During the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists per game while establishing himself as one of the NBA's most consistent offensive threats. During the playoffs, the on-court play has been similarly close, with Brunson averaging 27.1 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Championship Potential Could Fuel Future Growth

Championship runs across the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL have always served as some of the biggest driving forces behind increases in card values, and with star players like Jalen Brunson (whose legacy is still in the process of being written) there’s certainly no telling where his card values will land.

Should Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks to their first NBA championship since 1973, there’s a very good chance the record sale on a card such as this could eclipse the $5,000 or even $6,000 price level and if in fact that does happen, all of cards should see some very nice appreciation.

2018-19 National Trasures RPA BGS 8.5 (Auto 10) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=jalen%20brunson&saleId=goldin-202411-1516-3013-6d26b799-094a-4aca-873f-963074cdd62c

Some of Brunson's ultra-scarce graded cards, 2018-19 National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph Logoman card graded BGS 8.5 (Auto 10) that was last sold on December 7th, 2024, for $79,300, could see significant growth if the New York Knicks were to win the 2026 NBA Championship.

For now, however, the record-breaking $3,383 sale serves as a reminder that the market is taking notice and no matter how the New York Knicks perform in the finals, Jalen Brunson’s cards are certainly here to stay. As Brunson continues to shine under the brightest lights, in the biggest basketball city, there’s no doubt that his card market will follow suit for years to come.