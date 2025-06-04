Jalen Brunson Rookie Cards Plummet in Value After Knicks Elimination
Jalen Brunson had a strong playoff run, no question about it. But as the Pacers ended the Knicks’ season, the buzz surrounding his stardom started to cool, and so did the prices of his rookie cards. Brunson’s cards had reached all-time highs during his impressive postseason, but the market quickly shifted after the elimination, as expected. His 2018 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10, one of his most collected mainstream rookie cards, sold for $425 on May 24th. Just one week later, following the May 31st loss, it dropped to under $230. Below is a chart from Card Ladder, a popular platform for tracking trading card values, illustrating the shift in his market over the past 3 months.
We can see how Brunson’s market saw rapid growth after he helped his team win early against Boston. However, since his early losses to Indiana, his card values have immediately begun to fall back to earth. Moments like this highlight the risks of modern-day prospecting. When FOMO tells you to buy, it’s often the worst time to jump in because prices are at their peak during the hype. This pattern is familiar to avid sports card collectors. Hype can push prices to extreme highs before dropping back down to where they belong. Similar swings have happened before with players like Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, Lamelo Ball, and more.
None of this should be seen as an indictment on Brunson. He had an incredible run this postseason, and losses are simply part of the game. The drop in his card prices feels especially disappointing because of the franchise he plays for and the market he's in, but that same spotlight could work in his favor down the line. If Brunson were to win a championship with the Knicks, the reaction would be massive. The attention, praise, and popularity that come with a title in New York would likely push his card prices to levels most players don’t reach after just one ring. The bad comes with the good, and collectors should keep that in mind when it comes to prospecting on players like Brunson.