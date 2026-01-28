Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Luka Doncic Jalen Brunson, Josh Giddey)

A nine-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday calls for a ton of player props, and there are a few All-Stars that I’m targeting.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has an intriguing matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers with Austin Reaves (calf) still out of the lineup, while New York Knicks star Jalen Brrunson is looking to build on a 28-point, four-assist game on Tuesday when the Knicks face the Toronto Raptors.

However, I’m not just targeting former teammates – sorry Mavs fans – for tonight’s action. There are two more players that I like, including likely All-Star Alperen Sengun, who has played very well against the San Antonio Spurs in two meetings so far this season.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 33.5 Points (-112)

Doncic is coming off a 46-point game in a win over the Chicago Bulls, and he's averaging 33.8 points per game this season while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Since Reaves went down on Christmas, Doncic is taking 22.3 shots per game over his last 15 games, averaging 33.9 points per game. So, he's going to be in play to clear this line against Cleveland based on his shot volume alone.

The Cavs are 13th in the NBA in defensive rating, but Doncic is a bit of a matchup nightmare for them because of his size and Cleveland's lack of wing depth due to Max Strus (foot) being out of the lineup.

This month, Doncic has seven games with 34 or more points and is shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3. If he keeps up that efficiency, he's certainly going to be tough to slow down on Wednesday night.

Josh Giddey UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-128)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey recently returned to action after missing time with a hamstring injury, and he’s played somewhat limited minutes as of late. Giddey has not played more than 28:04 in a game since returning, making him a tricky player to bet on in the prop market.

I’m fading the Bulls star on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, who are No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and No. 3 in opponent 3-point percentage.

Giddey has failed to clear this line in one of his two games against them this season, and he’s made one 3-pointer or less in five of his last six appearances, including two games without a 3 since returning.

Since he’s playing less minutes, I don’t see Giddey getting up a ton of 3-point attempts against an elite 3-point defense. He’s only taken eight total 3s (going 3-for-8) in two games against the Pacers this season.

Jalen Brunson OVER 31.5 Points and Assists (-117)

Brunson gave the Toronto Raptors trouble in his last matchup against them, getting off to a fast start and finishing with 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field.

Now, his points prop is down to 25.5 on Wednesday, leading to a combined points and assists line of 31.5 against Toronto. Even though the Raptors allow the second-fewest assists per game in the NBA, Brunson has seven and four dimes in his two games against them.

I think the Knicks star, who is averaging 28.0 points and 6.0 assists per game this season, is undervalued in this matchup. The Knicks may be down a player or two on the second night of a back-to-back, and Brunson remains an extremely high usage player in this offense.

He has 32 or more points and assists in 28 of his 41 games in the 2025-26 campaign.

Alperen Sengun OVER 18.5 Points (-119)

Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.5 points per game this season, yet oddsmakers have set his prop three points below his season average against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

On the surface, this makes sense since San Antonio has All-NBA center Victor Wembanyama manning the paint and it ranks third in the league in defensive rating.

However, Sengun has played well against the Spurs this season, scoring 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting in their first meeting and 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting in their game earlier this month. Sengun has 19 or more points in 25 of his 37 games this season, and he’s used his strength to give Wemby some trouble in their two meetings.

While I’m not expecting a 30-point outburst from the Houston big man, I think he’s a little undervalued at this number on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.