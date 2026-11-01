Week 8 of the NFL Season is upon us and we bring you the Top 5 Football Card Sales of the past 7 days which features Cincinnati Bengals QB, Joe Burrow, as well as Patrick Mahomes, and Randy Moss. As the first NFL games of November 2026 are upon us, we take a moment to look at the biggest recent football card sales as we near the halfway point of the NFL regular season.

In an effort to have our Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week List ready for NFL Sunday action, we use the data that is currently available and will work to add information that might come later to next week's list.

5. 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 Randy Moss PSA 8

1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /50 Randy Moss PSA 8 | eBay via Card Ladder.

Sale Info: Sold for $30,388 on October 25, 2026 through eBay.

PSA 8 Population: 7

PSA 10 Population: 3

PSA 10 Value per Card Ladder: $35,940.

It can take a while for some players to receive the appreciation they have earned. Randy Moss turned the league on its head when he entered in the late ’90s. For those watching, including opposing defenses, they had never seen anyone quite like him. His elite speed and catching ability, paired with his height and effortless style, were amazing. Now, close to 30 years after his rookie season, it may be sinking in that we might never see anything like that again. Collectors are taking notice and taking part in honoring Randy Moss.

4. 2012 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm Tom Brady PSA 10

2012 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm Tom Brady PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $43,200 on Oct. 25, 2026 through Fanatics Weekly.

PSA 10 Population: 24

We now have a friend of Randy Moss's coming in at number four. Recently, he has dominated our lists, and the GOAT Tom Brady is making another strong showing. This time, he is on a PSA 10 encased 2012 Prizm card coming in at number four overall here. If you are a lucky holder of most any highly-graded Tom Brady cards, you might be sitting on a nice payday if you are in a selling mood and if this card is any indication of things to come in the market.

3. 2017 National Treasures Patch Auto /25 Patrick Mahomes PSA 5/ Auto 10

2017 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto /25 Patrick Mahomes PSA 5/ Auto 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $45,000 on Oct. 29, 2026 through ALT.

PSA 5 Population: 1

PSA 10 Population: 2

PSA 10 Value per Card Ladder: $164,610.

Patrick Mahomes is on our list once again. He is here at number three, but (spoiler) this won't be the last time we see him around.

2. 2017 Panini Prizm Red Power /49 Patrick Mahomes PSA 10

2017 Panini Prizm Red Power /49 Patrick Mahomes PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $70,400 on October 25, 2026 via eBay.

PSA 10 Population: 8

As promised, we have our old pal Patrick Mahomes on the list once again, with a back-to-back showing, coming in at number three and again at number two. This card is a 2017 Panini Prizm with an intricate Red Power parallel treatment featuring a checkerboard-like design.

1. 2020 Panini National Trasures Patch Auto /99 Joe Burrow PSA 10/ Auto 10

2020 Panini National Treasures Patch Auto /99 Joe Burrow PSA 10/ Auto 10 | ALT via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $81,000 on October 29, 2026 through eBay.

PSA 10 Population: 8

Welcome, Mr. Joe Burrow, to the Weekly Top 5 Football Card Sales of the Week, and you have made your presence known by snatching the top spot on our list. The Cincinnati Bengals are having a nice 2026 NFL season so far, and Joe Burrow is here at the top of our weekly list.