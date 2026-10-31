Vikings vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions are set to face each other in Week 8 of the NFL season in what will be a pivotal game in the NFC North.

The Vikings are the final remaining undefeated team of the season at 6-0, but now they have to hit the road to take on a Lions team with a red-hot offense and a defense that's starting to get healthy.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite prop bets for this game.

Vikings vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs 22+ Rush Attempts (-107)

Jake Bates OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-121)

T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+275)

Jahmyr Gibbs 22+ Rush Attempts (-107)

There are some questions about whether or not Jahmyr Gibbs will have an effective game, based on some disappointing performances already this season, history against the Vikings, and Minnesota's stout run defense. What I do know is that the Lions are likely going to be committed to the run game no matter what. He has reached 25+ carries in three of his six games, and we only need him to reach 22 carries for us to cash this bet.

Jake Bates OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (-121)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER on Jake Bates' kicking points:

Jake Bates might have a busy day on Sunday. Not only do the Lions have one of the best offenses in the NFL and will put themselves in scoring position several times throughout the game, but the Vikings' defense ranks first in the league in opponent red zone touchdown scoring percentage, keeping teams to three points or fewer on 23.08% of red zone trips against them. That means Bates may be called on for a field goal attempt multiple times on Sunday.

T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+275)

The Lions have been terrible at defending tight ends this season. Despite playing one fewer game than the majority of the league, they've given up five more receptions, 93 more yards, and two more touchdowns to tight ends compared to any other team in the NFL. That could set Vikings' tight end T.J. Hockenson up for a massive game. He's leading the team in targets (32) and receptions (27), and he's second in receiving yards (237) and touchdowns (2). All signs point to him being a great bet to score a touchdown on Sunday.

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