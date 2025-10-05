4 of the Best Cards of Randy Moss

Fans and collectors can be demanding. We often expect the athletes we cheer on to be perfect role models in addition to excelling on the field. Many times, those players whose behavior doesn't line up with expectations is punished in the sports card market. Randy's Moss's story is not just about being one of the best ever - it's also about redemption. Moss's journey took him from West Virginia with a police record all the way to the NFL Hall of Fame. Collectors are paying premiums for high-grade copies of his most important cards and there's a clear reason why - Moss is truly one of the all-time superstars of the league.

UPPER DECK 1998 SP AUTHENTIC RANDY MOSS

There are several Moss rookie cards, but Upper Deck's SP Authentic release probably takes the cake. The base rookie card is serially numbered to 2,000, which seems like a high number to collectors in 2025, but was almost unheard back in 1998. The die-cut parallel, pictured here, is limited to just 500 copies making this a true grail card for Moss collectors.

PLAYOFF CONTENDER 1998 RANDY MOSS TICKET AUTOGRAPH

Playoff Contender's Rookie Ticket autograph cards have become hot property - legends like Tom Brady have helped this product into the stratosphere. Randy Moss's card is also highly sought after and shows the wide receiver on the run in a great action shot. One thing to look out for when considering this card - several copies show a noticeable fading of the autograph.

BOWMAN STERLING 2008 DUAL AUTOGRAPH TOM BRADY/RANDY MOSS

There are some cards which are almost too good to be true. A Card which features a dual autograph of two of the greatest ever to play the game would certainly qualify. Tom Brady and Randy Moss had the good fortune to play together on the Patriots team that went 16-0 in the regular season. While Moss didn't win a Super Bowl with Brady, they were certainly a dream pairing together on the field. This card captures both during their Patriot days and would be an awesome addition to any collection.

Moss doing what he does best. | AP/David Stluka

TOPPS 1998 RANDY MOSS AUTOGRAPH

Rookie Autographs are always in high demand and this one is no exception. This Topps 1998 card really has everything collectors are looking for - a nice on card autograph, a slim border that allows for the photography to take up most of the card and a good looking photo of Moss in action.

