Judge, Wemby 1/1 Dual Patch Auto Card Sells for Crazy Amount

A high-end dual patch auto card, featuring two titans of their sports, just sold for more than $100,000. The one-of-one dual patch autographed card of Victor Wembanyama and Aaron Judge from 2023 Topps Dynasty went for $108,000 after 22 bids on Fanatics Collect. The auction ended on February 21, 2026.

2023 Topps Dynasty Dual Autograph Patch of Victor Wembanyama and Aaron Judge, graded a BGS 9.5 auto 10. | Fanatics Collect | https://tinyurl.com/mvv6me99

Graded a BGS 9.5 with a 10 auto grade, this card comes out of one highest end products offered by any of the card producing companies. Collectors will only be able to find a single card per box, and there's only five boxes per case.

The back of 2023 Topps Dynasty Dual Autograph Patch of Victor Wembanyama and Aaron Judge, graded a BGS 9.5 auto 10 | Fanatics Collect | https://tinyurl.com/mvv6me99

But with the scarcity and high price tag, collectors will find some of the highest quality, best and most creatively designed cards Topps offers. Multi-colored patches, dual autographs, and low print runs, like the aforementioned one-of-one Judge and Wembanyama.

The patches stand out with this unique, one-of-a-kind card. The patch associated with Judge is clearly a Yankees jersey piece. You can see the pinstripe that synonymous with the Yankees. But Wembanyama's patch is not from his San Antonio Spurs uniform. Created prior to him playing, the patch looks as though it is from a jersey he wore in the European leagues prior to coming to the NBA.

A Basketball Player on a Baseball Card

Feb 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a three-point basket against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

One of the most interesting parts of this card is the fact that it features a basketball player on a card coming out of a baseball product. Looking at the checklist, Wembanyama is the only non-baseball player featured on the card in this product.

The timing of this release is what makes it make sense. In 2023 Victor Wembanyama was the biggest (literally, he's a seven-footer) topic in all sports conversations. He's a 7-foot-4, listed as a center, but plays like a power forward with a 3-point percentage of almost 36.

While Judge has solifidied himself as a hall of famer in baseball, the verdict is still out on Wembanyama. If for nothing else than how early in his career he is. In just a few short years he's accumulated two All-star selections, a NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, a NBA All-Rookie First Team Selection, NBA Rookie of the Year and has lead the NBA in blocks each season he's been in the league. He currently is the top blocker this year.

With that trajectory, he's well on his way to being great, and that could make the card increase in value higher than the $100,000 auction price.