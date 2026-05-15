Justin Gonzalez is a Prospect on the Rise in Bowman 2026

Bowman 2026 has finally dropped. The first prospect-based Topps product of the year, Bowman 2026, represents a great chance for collectors to chase the first cards of the future stars of Major League Baseball.

While the product includes better-known chases such as 2025 MLB first-round picks Ethan Holliday and Avia Arquette, there are plenty of other lesser-known players who are starting to make a name for themselves. One such player is Boston Red Sox prospect 1B/OF Justin Gonzalez.

Justin Gonzalez was signed out of Bani, Dominican Republic, in 2024 for a rather modest $250,000. Gonzalez has all the tools that scouts and collectors love. Gonzalez stood out immediately for his physicality and athleticism. A massive human, Gonzalez stands at 6’6” tall and 270lbs. With that size comes prodigious power, which he has started to tap into and exit velocities.

Justin Gonzalez Bowman 2026 Chrome First autograph | https://www.cardladder.com

Despite his size, Gonzalez displays great bat-to-ball skills and has started to tap into his raw power. After playing mostly first base to start his career, Gonzalez has spent most of his time in right field, where he can show off his tremendous arm. Gonzalez was immediately considered one of the top chases in Bowman 2026 and the top prospect chase for the Red Sox.

In terms of his hobby market, Gonzalez's card sales have started strong. Base autos for Gonzalez have been selling in the $110-150 range, according to Card Ladder sales data. Although those numbers may be benefiting from the release week bump in prices, it can be argued that Gonzalez's early performance has certainly justified those sales prices.

So far, some of Gonzalez's top sales include a 1989 Throwback Packfractor /89 for $240 and a Bowman Chrome Yellow /75 Auto for $550. Two /499 Bowman 1st Auto redemptions have sold, but for wildly different prices on the same day. One sold for $300 and the other sold for $638, both on May 14th. Finally, his top sale is a 1st Bowman Blue Refractor Auto /150 for $850.

Justin Gonzalez Bowman Chrome gold ink auto | https://ripped.topps.com/2026-bowman-baseball-prospect-cards-collect/

Along with catching the attention of collectors, Gonzalez's strong start has created buzz amongst prospect ranking sites such as Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Both sites recently added Gonzalez to their list of top 100 prospects. It is also possible that if he continues performing well, his card values could continue to rise. Regardless, Gonzalez appears to have the right mix of talent and should continue to be a player that collectors should pay attention to going forward.