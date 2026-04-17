Prospects Ethan Holliday Aiva Arquette Headline Card Chases in 2026 Topps Bowman Baseball Release
We're about a month away from the release of 2026 Bowman, one of the most popular product releases every year. It has a great combination of prospects, rookies and veterans. While it has a good mix of players at all levels, the Bowman product lives and dies by prospects.
Bowman, traditionally, includes the previous year's No. 2 overall pick, a holdover from the winter release of Bowman Draft. However, Tyler Bremner (2025 MLB Draft's No. 2 overall pick) was included in 2025 Bowman Draft. The big holdover this year is going to be Ethan Holliday.
Ethan Holliday Will Be The Player to Chase in 2026 Bowman
Holliday, the second son of seven-time All-star Matt Holliday, is the crown jewel of this year's Bowman set. Drafted No. 4 overall by his father's first team, the Colorado Rockies, he has been projected by many pundits to outperform his elder brother Jackson, who was highly coveted and was a consensus top prospect in baseball for a season or two. Ethan is 6-foot-2 and weighs 210, while his older brother is a little smaller at 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds.
Nearly a year after being drafted, Holliday finally gets his first card donning a Colorado Rockies uniform. On the card he's standing in the batter's box with his eyes on the pitcher. According to the checklist on Beckett, Holliday will also have autographs in this product. It's listed that he'll have chrome autos, insert autos, and retail exclusive paper autos. He'll also have the SSP Anime insert.
According to MLB.com, he's already ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Rockies' system.
Aiva Arquette Adds Another Small Market Team Chase
A usually quiet organization when it comes to prospects, Aiva Arquette may give the Marlins a reason to be optimistic. The No. 7 overall draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Arquette gets his first card in a Marlins uniform with this Bowman release.
He's an incredibly large specimen of a man. Weighing in at 220 pounds and standing 6-foot-5, he'd be one of the taller shortstops in the Major Leagues. He'd be in the realm of O'Neil and Elly De La Cruz height and weight. MLB gave him a 60 grade power, probably attributed to his large stature and the fact that he hit 18 home runs with Oregon State.
There are currently no images of Arguette's card. According to Beckett's checklist, he'll have retail exclusive autos, chrome autos and insert autos. While he is not listed to have an Anime insert, he does have Bowman Spotlights, Crystalized, Electric Sluggers, and Power Chords.
Arquette currently ranks No. 4 in the Marlins' minor league system.
Four Other 2025 First Round Picks Get Their Bowman 1st
Besides Holliday and Arquette, there are four other 2025 first round draft picks that are getting their first card in their professional uniforms: Daniel Pierce, drafted No. 14 by the Tampa Bay Rays, Marek Houston, drafted No. 16 by the Minnesota Twins, Andrew Fischer, drafted No. 20 by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Kruz Schoolkraft, drafted No. 25 by the San Diego Padres.
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After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz