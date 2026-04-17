Prospects Ethan Holliday Aiva Arquette Headline Card Chases in 2026 Topps Bowman Baseball Release

We're about a month away from the release of 2026 Bowman, one of the most popular product releases every year. It has a great combination of prospects, rookies and veterans. While it has a good mix of players at all levels, the Bowman product lives and dies by prospects.

Bowman, traditionally, includes the previous year's No. 2 overall pick, a holdover from the winter release of Bowman Draft. However, Tyler Bremner (2025 MLB Draft's No. 2 overall pick) was included in 2025 Bowman Draft. The big holdover this year is going to be Ethan Holliday.

Ethan Holliday Will Be The Player to Chase in 2026 Bowman

Stillwater's Ethan Holliday throws to first for an out during the high school baseball game between Fort Cobb-Broxton and Stillwater at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla., Friday, April, 18, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holliday, the second son of seven-time All-star Matt Holliday, is the crown jewel of this year's Bowman set. Drafted No. 4 overall by his father's first team, the Colorado Rockies, he has been projected by many pundits to outperform his elder brother Jackson, who was highly coveted and was a consensus top prospect in baseball for a season or two. Ethan is 6-foot-2 and weighs 210, while his older brother is a little smaller at 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds.

Ethan Holliday will get his first card in a Colorado Rockies uniform in 2026 Bowman | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

Nearly a year after being drafted, Holliday finally gets his first card donning a Colorado Rockies uniform. On the card he's standing in the batter's box with his eyes on the pitcher. According to the checklist on Beckett, Holliday will also have autographs in this product. It's listed that he'll have chrome autos, insert autos, and retail exclusive paper autos. He'll also have the SSP Anime insert.

According to MLB.com, he's already ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Rockies' system.

Aiva Arquette Adds Another Small Market Team Chase

Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. infielder Aiva Arquette (13) celebrates hitting a single during the sixth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A usually quiet organization when it comes to prospects, Aiva Arquette may give the Marlins a reason to be optimistic. The No. 7 overall draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Arquette gets his first card in a Marlins uniform with this Bowman release.

He's an incredibly large specimen of a man. Weighing in at 220 pounds and standing 6-foot-5, he'd be one of the taller shortstops in the Major Leagues. He'd be in the realm of O'Neil and Elly De La Cruz height and weight. MLB gave him a 60 grade power, probably attributed to his large stature and the fact that he hit 18 home runs with Oregon State.

Jun 13, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers shortstop Aiva Arquette (13) celebrates after scoring to defeat the Louisville Cardinals | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

There are currently no images of Arguette's card. According to Beckett's checklist, he'll have retail exclusive autos, chrome autos and insert autos. While he is not listed to have an Anime insert, he does have Bowman Spotlights, Crystalized, Electric Sluggers, and Power Chords.

Arquette currently ranks No. 4 in the Marlins' minor league system.

Four Other 2025 First Round Picks Get Their Bowman 1st

Andrew Fischer is one of six 2025 first round draft picks to get their first Bowman in this year's release | Beckett | https://tinyurl.com/4ep9kj23

Besides Holliday and Arquette, there are four other 2025 first round draft picks that are getting their first card in their professional uniforms: Daniel Pierce, drafted No. 14 by the Tampa Bay Rays, Marek Houston, drafted No. 16 by the Minnesota Twins, Andrew Fischer, drafted No. 20 by the Milwaukee Brewers, and Kruz Schoolkraft, drafted No. 25 by the San Diego Padres.

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mill Creek High School infielder Daniel Pierce during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images