Cubs vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

The Atlanta Braves took the opening game of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs in a battle between two of the top teams in the league.

The Braves have now won three in a row, while the Cubs have dropped three straight.

It should be a good pitching matchup tonight with Shota Imanaga set to face off against JR Ritchie.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Braves on Wednesday, May 13.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+119)

Braves +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Cubs -136

Braves +113

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cubs vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.28 ERA)

Braves: JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.63 ERA)

Shota Imanaga has settled back down after allowing five runs (four earned) to the Dodgers three starts ago. He’s allowed just one run on 10 hits with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 13 innings across his last two outings.

Dylan Cease bounced back from a few shaky starts with seven shutout innings against the Angels last week. He allowed just five hits and no walks while striking out 10 in the win.

Cubs vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, BravesVsn

Cubs record: 27-15

Braves record: 29-13

Cubs vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Austin Riley OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-103)

Austin Riley is starting to get it together in Atlanta. The Braves slugger was hitting .190 through the end of April, and is off to a 12 for 38 (.316) start through 10 games in May. Riley has three home runs this month to go along with a double, helping him score seven runs and drive in eight.

He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and eight of his last 10, bringing him up to over 50% on the season. He’s also much better vs. LHP (.296 average, .774 OPS) than vs. RHP (.181, .612)

Cubs vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

Ritchie has been able to keep the Braves in each of his first three starts, and that’s all he’ll need to do tonight. The Cubs have scored just two runs in their last three games, and Chicago is now under .500 at 9-10 on the road.

Betting against Imanaga isn’t exactly easy, but if there’s one team that can beat him its the league-leading Braves. I’ll back Atlanta as rare home underdogs tonight.

Pick: Braves +113

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