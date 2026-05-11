Mom Surprises Son with His One-Of-A-Kind Debut Patch Card

Mother's Day was this weekend, but perhaps the best gift of the weekend wasn't for any of the moms in our lives. Perhaps it was a gift from a mom, Dominic Canzone's, to be exact. He had been chasing his Debut Patch card, and a recently shared video shows the moment he received it as a gift.

Mom knew he had been looking for it and negotiated a deal to get it for her son. An incredible story got even better when he shared it with his family and explained the importance of the Debut Patch.

The Power of the Debut Patch

Paul Skenes Debut Patch | PSA

The Debut Patch has taken on a life of its own in recent years. As Topps has expanded the Debut Patch from brand to brand under their umbrella, the chases have only gotten bigger. We've seen the Paul Skenes debut patch go for over $1 million, and the Cooper Flagg likely will too. We've also seen four other six-figure sales for MLB Debut patches, highlighted by Nick Kurtz.

The market for some other leagues is still catching up to the MLB market, but the Gabriel Bortoleto F1 Debut Patch sold for $90,000. While the MLS Debut Patches haven't seen the same kind of highs, we also haven't seen a lot of the bigger names hit the market yet.

We've also seen players openly chasing their biggest cards, like their debut patch. This is especially true with MLB players, as some have been searching for their own debut patches, like Canzone, and others, like Paul Skenes, eventually reunite with them.

The debut patches are also coming to the World Cup this summer, something that should be a major chase for collectors.

Cardboard's Rise In Popularity In The Clubhouse

We've seen multiple stories in the last week of MLB players ripping packs in the clubhouse. They're even using packs to break out of a slump. We've also seen players make custom gloves with a Pokémon card inside.

It’s a close race between these two 👀 https://t.co/YHc0IxMTBP pic.twitter.com/opNXqlv8CG — 44 Pro (@44ProCustom) April 18, 2026

No sport has embraced the hobby more than baseball and its players. From Pokémon to their own cards, players are embracing the chase in the hobby. They are ripping packs and turning them into a team-building experience.

To be fair, baseball players aren't alone, though. We've seen Tom Brady enter the hobby in a major way, and other current NFL players embracing the hobby as well. Whether it is Topps Rip Night or on their own, we've seen players getting into ripping packs.