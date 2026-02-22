Kade Anderson and The Most Expensive 2025 Bowman Draft First Sales

The late, great Tom Petty famously wrote that the waiting in the hardest part. To see the future MLB stars of tomorrow come into their own will be tough waiting for a few aggressive buyers of the recent 2025 Bowman Draft series. Baseball's Draft-to-MLB debut run usually takes a few years, and it's a much less sure process than in the NFL or NBA.

But it hasn't stopped collectors from dropping a pretty penny on some outstanding new cards, including top pick Eli Willits. Via data from CardLadder, here are the top five reported player sales of 1st cards from the set.

1. Kade Anderson, True Red Autograph /5 ($11,900)

A gorgeous red /5 Kade Anderson 1st sold for $11,900. | CardLadder

The leader in the clubhouse on sales here is Anderson, an outstanding lefty pitcher from LSU who was the third pick in the 2025 Draft. He didn't throw any professional innings for the M's after being picked, but was 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 119 innings while helping LSU win the College World Series a year ago. Hard to turn down a limited card and a nice auto with a sharp color contrast.

2. Seth Hernandez- Black/Gold Auto, /15 ($10,600)

No. 6 overall draft pick Seth Hernandez's sharp gold auto on a black and gold card commanded $10,600. | CardLadder

For visual appeal, this gold autograph on a black and gold card is hard to top. Hernandez is a star high school prospect who was the No. 6 pick in the Draft and hasn't yet thrown any professional innings. A high school pitcher is a gamble, but somebody made a large bet on Hernandez with this purchase.

3. JoJo Parker, Red XFractor /5 (PSA 10) ($7,550)

A PSA 10 red XFractor of a top prospect drew a $7,550 sale. | CardLadder

Parker was a major prospect in the Draft, with the high school shortstop going with the 8th pick to Toronto. He's still awaiting his professional debut, but the Blue Jays like his upside. The upside of this signed red XFractor is hard to miss. The card, numbered to five, is just one of several large Parker sales. A gumball chrome auto numbered to five sold for $7,500, and would actually be the fourth card on this list. Parker is a standout prospect who collectors obviously like.

4. Eli Willits, Chrome Gold ink autograph /15 ($6,600)

Top pick Eli Willits has a very in-demand autograph. | CardLadder

The top pick in the Draft, Eli Willits is likely on the short track to the Nationals. The high school shortstop hit .300 in 50 Class A at bats after signing, and could be one of the quicker prep-to-MLB guys in the class. The lovely gold chrome auto fetched $6,600 and Willits may have higher sales yet to come. He also had a couple of other sales in the $5,700-$5,800 realm.

5. Jamie Arnold, Autograph Red Refractor /5 ($5,600)

Oakland pitcher Jamie Arnold is one of the top selling prospect in the Bowman Draft series. | CardLadder

Florida State star Jamie Arnold slid to Oakland with the 11th pick in the Draft, but he's still a top prospect and his card sales have been hot accordingly. Arnold didn't pitch any professional innings after the Draft, but he spent two seasons tearing up the NCAA, fanning 278 hitters in 190 1/3 innings. An autographed red refractor numbered to five sold in January for $5,600.