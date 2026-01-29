Gold Ink Autos are a Welcome Addition to 2025 Bowman Draft for Collectors

Over the past several years Topps has introduced new short print inserts and insert autographs into their products. For example, in 2024 Topps added the Spotlight and Etched in Glass super short print inserts Bowman Chrome and Bowman Draft products respectively. In 2025, Topps added the Crystalized short prints and In Action short print autos to their Bowman releases. This year, collectors were treated to a new short print autograph that was exclusive to Bowman Draft 2025. Specifically, Topps added the Gold ink autographs to Draft 2025 for many of the top prospects in the product.

Kyson Witherspoon Bowman Draft Gold Ink auto | https://130point.com/cards/

A unique chase in Bowman Draft for collectors

The Gold Ink autographs are unique even amongst the short prints and inserts. Unlike other insert autos in Bowman Draft, the Gold Ink autos are on card as opposed to sticker autos. Another distinction between Gold Ink vs other insert autos is the image used. Instead of using a different image of the players, the Gold Ink autos use the same player photo as other true Chrome First autos.

Dax Kilby Bowman Chrome Gold Ink auto | https://130point.com/cards/

The look and value of the cards

From an aesthetics standpoint, the Gold Ink auto cards look amazing. The black background of the card allows the gold ink for the auto to really pop. Adding to the scarcity of the cards is the low number of them per player. Each card is numbered out of fifteen. From a collectibles standpoint, the cards are some of the more valuable in the set.

For example, mid-tier chases such as Marcus Phillips of the Red Sox and Antonio Jimenez of the Pirates have sold for around $900. Higher end chases like Gavin Fien formerly of the Rangers and Ethan Conrad of the Cubs have sold for double that per 130point sales data. So far the record for the largest sale was fourth overall pick Seth Hernandez whose Golden auto over $10,000. Given how well these cards have sold and their popularity, it would be fair for collectors to expect the Gold Ink Autos to maintain their value. Hopefully these autographs will continue to be a part of future Bowman releases.

