Ken Griffey Jr. Autographed Cards You Can Buy on a Budget

Ken Griffey Jr. was everything you could possibly hope for when it came to baseball. He was young, vibrant, walked with a swagger of a veteran, and he made baseball cool again. The first overall pick in the 1987 MLB draft, and in the major leagues just two years later, Ken Griffey Jr. never looked back. Griffey would go onto having one of the greatest baseball careers anyone has ever seen. Griffey is the owner of 10 Gold Gloves, 660 home runs, and an MVP in 1997. The 3x Home Run Derby champion is a legend in Seattle, and a legend in the card world.

Ken Griffey Jr. signs a lot, but even so, some of his signatures come at a premium cost. Collectors and super collectors of Griffey cards and autos, typically go after cards with him in his Seattle Mariners uniform. The hobby will drop hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to obtain his ink on a card. Just recently, this 1994 Upper Deck Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. Dual auto went for almost $100,000. Granted, this is a grail card with a POP count of only 6.

Ken Griffey Jr. , Mickey Mantle Upper Deck Dual auto | Cardladder.com/Goldin

While the above card is a rare case, its not surprising that a Griffey Jr. autograph can push $600-$1000, depending on the card manufacturer, the rarity, and just the nostalgia factor.

However today, we are going to focus on the budget friendly side of the Griffey auto. Like I said early, he does sign a lot. With that, there are several opportunities to land his autograph, without breaking the bank. Here are 5 cards that can be obtained, under $250.

1. Cincinatti Reds Auto - 2005 Cincinnati Reds Artifact

Ken Griffey Jr Artifacts | https://ebay.us/m/zVeruQ

One of the most inexpensive ways to obtain a Griffey Jr. autograph, is to target his days playing with the Cincinnati Reds. Most collectors constantly revert to Griffey's playing days, when he was with the Seattle Mariners. During this time, is when Griffey was in his prime, winning his only MVP (5 Top 5 finishes), and all of his Gold Glove Awards. However, you can't ignore the fact that this card is gorgeous. Griffey's auto takes up nearly the entire card, and is flawless. Griffey is centered on this card, with what looks to be connecting with one of his home runs. This card typically runs around $225.

2. The Buyback Auto - 1995 Upper Deck

Ken Griffey Jr Buyback | https://ebay.us/m/RLbHsa

One of the most inexpensive ways to get a Griffey auto, is to purchase a Griffey Buyback. This particular 1995 Upper Deck auto, still shows Griffey in his Mariners uniform, and is highly collectable. The Griffey Buybacks are always on card, and most of them are numbered. This particular card can typically be found in the wild for less than $150.

3. The slabbed "In Person" auto

Ken Griffey Jr IP auto | https://ebay.us/m/6VlVqt

Purchasing Griffey's autograph in a slab is an excellent way to obtain his auto on a budget. The slab keeps it protected, and as long as its a viable company like Beckett or PSA, it authenticates the auto. This can be bought for under $250. And lastly, who doesn't love an on-card auto.

4. The Leaf Auto

Ken Griffey Leaf Auto | https://ebay.us/m/LpGC8U

While not a wildly popular option, grabbing a Griffey auto from Leaf or other non-licensed products, is an in-expensive way to own a Griffey auto. There are some great options to grab a card with vibrant colors, refractor image, and low numbered. This card in particular last sold for under $225.

Whether it's for your personal collection, a family member, or to resell, there are plenty of options out there to grab his autograph on a budget. It just comes down to your style and preference.

Happy Hunting!!

