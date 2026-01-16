Topps Evolution of All-Star Baseball Cards From Vintage '50s to Modern Sets

On the company's 75th anniversary of producing baseball cards, Topps has an unusual relationship with All-Stars. Not recognized in the company's first seven sets, Topps brought the All-Star card into relevance in 1958, dropped it again after 1962, brought it back again, tried a few modern wrinkles, and ultimately moved All-Star cards into All-Star Game cards in the flagship update set. It's been a long and unusual ride. Here are some of the notable points and highlights.

Early Highlights-- and then disappearance

The 1958 Topps All-Star Mickey Mantle is a classic-- maybe even moreso because Topps triple-printed the card. | CardLadder

The original 1958 set was a revelation-- a second card in the Topps set for Mantle, Mays, Aaron, and the other stars of the day-- a final Topps card for Ted Williams, a first for Stan Musial. The iconic red and blue backgrounds with yellow stars has been oft-repeated by Topps itself.

The clean "60" design, shown here on the 1960 Topps All-Star Willie Mays, was typical of the specially designed early Topps All-Star sets. | CardLadder

Topps kept up with bright new designs in 1959 and 1960. The iconic "60" background for the latter set is another clean, classy Topps look. The company had affiliated with Sport Magazine for the 1958 All-Stars (and did again in 1960), but switched to The Sporting News for 1959. That connection was emphasized in the "newspaper" 1961 All-Stars, a look so popular that Topps basically copied it again in 1970.

The Sporting News-based design could be 1961 or 1970 in the case of Hank Aaron, although this is the '61 card. | CardLadder

With the 1962 set, Topps used its generic wood-grain design for the All-Stars and then shelved the cards until 1968. The late '60s saw the return of the All-Stars and a return to some more creative designs like the classic 1969 All-Stars.

New Looks and Two-in-ones

Topps used red and green background for their 1969 All-Star cards, including Rod Carew. | CardLadder

Stripped away again after 1970, the All-Stars returned in 1974 with a two-stars look that Topps liked so much that it brought it back once again in the mid-1990s. The notable point of the late '70s cards, which just featured an extra design touch on the base cards themselves, is that Topps failed three times to include one All-Star, giving fans 17 All-Star cards. Missing Reggie Jackson in 1975 was probably a bigger deal than missing Richie Zisk in 1978.

In 1974, Topps went to a two-in-one look for All-Star, creating tandems like Hall of Fame catchers Carlton Fisk and Johnny Bench. | CardLadder

Changing Times, changing names

After dropping the All-Stars in 1996, Topps produced the 1997 All-Star cards solely as a limited insert. The company also skipped 1998, and then returned in 1999 with All-Star cards under a series of different names. First they were "All-Topps", then in 2001, "Star Gallery" and in 2002, the "All-World Team."

This 1997 Chrome All-Star card of Ken Griffey Jr. was available only as an insert. | CardLadder

Update Set feature

Starting in 2006, Topps began printing All-Star Game cards rather than just cards of All-Stars. These were included in the company's Update set and allowed Topps to recognize not just a starting lineup but the entire All-Star roster, and even sometimes, players who weren't chosen as All-Stars. The cancellation of the 2020 All-Star Game due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a hiccup, but Topps used the opportunity to highlight stars of the present and all-stars of the past.

The cancellation of the 2020 All-Star Game allowed Topps to honor All-Stars of the past like Derek Jeter in their 2020 update set. | CardLadder

Given the history of All-Star cards, predicting the future would be nearly impossible. Twists and turns in the chronicling of the mid-season classic are likely, and some great cards should ensue.

