These Griffey inserts are The Hobby's hottest cards

Ken Griffey Jr. has not swung a bat professionally in over 15 years, and yet his card market is as strong as ever. From his 1989 Upper Deck RC PSA 10 doing well over $4,000 up from $2,500, to his 1995 Pinnacle bubble gum card nearly doubling in value, these are two examples of the strength of Griffey's cards this past year.

Ken Griffey Jr 1989 Upper Deck PSA 10 RC | Cardladder.com

The hobby is keeping the legend of Ken Griffey Jr. alive. Collectors and super collectors are sharing their stories or recent purchases on Facebook groups like Ken Griffey Jr. Sports Cards Universe. They gather on sites like this not to gloat, but to share their love of Griffey, the cards, and the chase. With over 11,000 members, you are bound to see a Griffey card, or a piece of memorabilia that you didn't know existed. You may even see a card you have forgotten about during your childhood, giving you that urge to find that card once again.

With all the hype surrounding the incredible spike in his Upper Deck RC, it has had a trickle down effect on almost all of his cards. Whether it has been his other lower tiered rookies, the bubble gum card, or his inserts and parallels, Griffey is a hot commodity.

Today we are going to explore some of his early inserts. I am going to focus on his time with the Mariners, and cards that have had a huge growth on the card market. I am also focusing on affordability for the everyday collector.

1997 Topps Sweet Strokes

Once a grossly underrated insert of Griffey, this card is finally getting its due. Topps created an absolute beauty with this insert. With the bold Sweet Strokes lettering fading away, to the shimmering borders, and the refractor taste, this card is a must have to a lot of collectors. It works on this card, as that it didn't take away from Griffey. Griffey is centered perfectly, in his back swing, showcasing the greatest swing of all-time.

1997 Topps Griffey Sweet Strokes | https://ebay.us/m/MTWz6p

Just a few months ago, this card would sell for around $15-20. Per Cardladder.com, the last 5 have averaged between $45-$50.

1994 Flair Hot Gloves

One of the most popular inserts of Ken Griffey Jr. is the Hot Gloves. Starting in 1994, this card is a must have for any Griffey collector. With the die-cut card resembling a glove, and a young Griffey swinging away with his last name showing on his jersey, this card has always been very popular.

1994 Flair Ken Griffey Jr Hot Gloves | https://ebay.us/m/509akE

In August of this year, there were multiple sales between $60-$80. The last 5 raw sales on ebay have averaged $108.

1995 Pinnacle White Hot

One of my personal favorites when it comes to the Griffey inserts, the 1995 Pinnacle White Hot checks all the boxes. From the cool blue water looking background matching the jersey of Griffey, to the dufex glimmer of the entire card. Griffey looks like he just belted another home run, and the extra picture of him smiling, just takes this card to a new level.

1995 Pinnacle Griffey Jr White Hot | eBay - picksomecards

In July and August this card had sales of just $110, $135, $173, and $172. The last 3 recorded sales, have soared to $255, $325, and $375.

This is just a small sample of what the Griffey insert market is doing. Griffey is a legend, and this hot streak is just the beginning.

