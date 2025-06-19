These Two Ken Griffey Cards Quietly Made History in 1991
With the possible exception of the Topps Project 2020 Keith Shore card, it's pretty much a given in the Hobby that ALL Ken Griffey, Jr., cards are awesome. After all, Junior wasn't just the game's consummate five-tool player. He also brought a sixth tool with him on and off the field: flair. The result was that everything the Kid touched back in the day turned to cool, and even today collectors still can't get enough of his trading cards and memorabilia.
RELATED: The Five Essential Cards of Ken Griffey, Jr.
That said, most collectors are completely unaware of two significant and historic Ken Griffey cards from 1991 that stand alone among his more than 30,000 different cards. What's more, neither of these cards came from Hobby stalwarts Topps, Upper Deck, Fleer, Donruss, or even Score.
With as many cards as there were of Griffey in 1989 and 1990, not to mention his minor league cards from even earlier, not a single one--believe it or not--showed Griffey with his cap on backward. Sure, early cards of the Kid could be found with his patented sweet swing, his elite defensive prowess, his million dollar smile, and even an Expos cap! But again, none of these cards showcased the look that was his signature style. For this, collectors would have to wait until 1991, and even then, if they blinked they'd probably miss the cards entirely.
1991 Bleachers 23 KT Ken Griffey, Jr.
The first card, from Bleachers, just screams unlicensed, but here's the thing. It isn't. This baby was not only licensed but limited to only 10,000 sets. Additionally, the card offers cardboard proof that Junior didn't just doff the reverse headwear upon making it to the Show. He was rockin' the southbill way back in his 1987 Bellingham days! Perhaps remarkably, this card is widely available on eBay, either as a single or as part of a three-card set. Do sellers not realize its significance?!
RELATED: Three Recent Griffey Sales Command Big Dollars
1991 Star Silver Ken Griffey, Jr. #97
Griffey's other 1991 card to highlight the backward cap came from one of the many Griffey sets Star put out that year. Specifically, it was card #97 in the company's Silver set, limited to only 2000, none of which are currently available today on eBay.
If you're keeping score at home, that means that through the end of the 1991 calendar year, there were literally only 12,000 cards total in which Ken Griffey, Jr., showed off his backward brim: two different cards with print runs of 10,000 and 2,000 respectively. While neither of these cards could be considered iconic--heck, most collectors have never even heard of them!--each captures the young superstar's most iconic look. But hey, if you're fine with a Griffey collection that showcases only five tools, leave these cards for someone else. But if you're looking to reflect Griffey's six-tool status--the sixth tool being swag--you'd better add these cards to your want list while you can.
DID YOU KNOW? According to John Racanelli of the Society for American Baseball Research, the first non-catcher to appear on a Topps baseball card with a backward cap was Jerry Morales of the Chicago Cubs in 1981.