Cal Raleigh Got Emotional and NSFW While Celebrating Mariners' Divisional Crown
Cal Raleigh put an exclamation point on what has been arguably the greatest offensive season by a catcher in Major League Baseball by blasting his 60th home run on Wednesday night as his Seattle Mariners clinched the American League West with a victory over the Colorado Rockies. The feat is downright astounding when one considers the physical toll it takes to play baseball's most grinding position, how hard it is to be productive from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter and that he plays 81 games in a very pitcher-friendly ballpark.
As the team was in its opening minutes of celebration, Raleigh got on the loudspeaker via an interview with Root Sports and reflected on the moment. The man affectionately know as "Big Dumper" showcased the duality of man by being open with his emotions and also working blue.
"I love the city, I love my parents," Raleigh said. "Thank you for being here. I'm so happy for our guys. We're gonna celebrate tonight and we're not done yet."
Asked about the idea that the Mariners have more work to do, Raleigh directed people to his previous comments.
"I think most people heard what I said last night: might as well win the whole f---ing thing."
Nothing says October baseball like a player trying to get a catchphrase off the ground. It'll likely have plenty of time to catch on as Seattle will be awarded a by into the divisional round barring a sudden losing streak that would allow either the Cleveland Guardians or Detroit Tigers to catch them.