The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Ken Griffey, Jr.
Though he last played a major league game 15 years ago, Ken Griffey, Jr., remains one of baseball's most beloved--and collected!--players. One of the sport's rare "five-tool" players, it was a sixth tool--his flair, style, and swag--that made him an icon, both on the field and in the Hobby. While it's impossible to "collect them all" when it comes to a player with as many cards as "The Kid," here are five cards no Griffey collection should be without.
1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey, Jr.
Why not kick things off with the obvious! Whether you collected in 1989 or came in to the Hobby more recently, this is undoubtedly THE card when it comes to Ken Griffey, Jr. Not only is his 1989 Upper Deck card his most iconic, it may well be the Hobby's most iconic card since the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. But did you know, much like the Mantle, the Upper Deck Griffey is not technically a rookie card?!
1994 Upper Deck Mickey Mantle/Ken Griffey, Jr. (DUAL AUTO)
In 1994 the baseball card scientists at Upper Deck came up with the formula for one of the hottest cards of all-time. Why not combine the undisputed King of the Hobby, Mickey Mantle, with the most popular baseball player on the planet!
In all, Upper Deck stuffed 3000 of these cards into packs. However, only 1000 were signed by both Hobby icons, while 1000 each were signed by just one of the two players. Adding to the scorching hot nature of the dual signed card is that the Mick passed away the following year, meaning there would be little opportunity for future dual signed items.
2020 Topps - Project 2020 Keith Shore
Sorry, but it's impossible to tell the story of Junior's trading cards without this Keith Shore creation. Sure, it may be the most unattractive Griffey card of all time, and yes, nearly 100,000 copies were printed, pretty much breaking Project 2020 in the process. Still, when you really think about it, 99,177 is a remarkably low print run compared to most cards coming out of packs these days. Heck, compared to the 1989 Upper Deck card and its print run north of a million, the Keith Shore is a veritable rarity!
1987 Bellingham Mariners Ken Griffey, Jr.
Rookie cards are great and all, but they only rarely constitute a modern player's first card. In the case of Junior, that honor belongs to his 1987 Bellingham Mariners minor league issue, what today is known in the Hobby as a pre-rookie. Only seventeen years old in the photo, you are looking at a "Kid" who could drive a baseball 450 feet and just barely drive a car!
1995 Pinnacle Museum Collection Ken Griffey, Jr.
Of his more than 30,000 cards, it's possible that none showcase Griffey's personality more than this bubble-gum beauty from Pinnacle. And c'mon! Do you really think it's possible to build an Essential Ken Griffey, Jr., Collection without a backwards cap card in the mix?