2025 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 Celebrates the Diamond Anniversary of the Sport

The crown jewel of motorsport collecting is back. 2025 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 once again proves that no one captures the artistry of racing quite like Topps. Each box contains just one card, but that single card often represents the pinnacle of precision, prestige, and performance.

From race-worn patches to on-card autographs, embedded gold and diamond relics, and even cut signatures from legends like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, this year’s release celebrates 75 years of Formula 1 with style and craftsmanship worthy of the sport’s elite.

2025 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 offers dual autos and relics of rising stars in the sport. | Fanatics

A Singular Experience in Sports Collecting

In a hobby overflowing with parallels and print runs, Topps Dynasty remains refreshingly focused. Every card is encased, autographed, and almost always numbered to 10 or fewer. It’s not designed for volume, it’s designed for reverence.

Each piece feels more like an heirloom than a trading card. Patches are bold and iconic, autographs and inscriptions are on-card and elegant, and the overall aesthetic feels like something you’d display beside a championship trophy rather than in a shoebox.

75 Years of Formula 1, Captured in Cardboard

This year’s Topps Dynasty Formula 1 doubles as a visual love letter to the sport’s past and present. The Dynasty Autographed Patch Cards headline the release, pairing multi-color race-used patches with signatures from Formula 1’s current superstars Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri, among others.

Lewis Hamilton fans can chase inscriptions and race-used relics. | Fanatics

To honor the diamond anniversary, Topps has also introduced the Legendary 75 Patch Autographs, featuring die-cut relic windows shaped into the number “75” and highlighting historic names such as Kimi Räikkönen, Jackie Stewart, Mika Häkkinen, and Juan Pablo Montoya. Sure to be every F1 collector’s instant grail: the first-ever cut auto of late F1 legend Ayrton Senna in a Topps product and an equally rare auto of the iconic Michael Schumacher, injured in a life-changing skiing accident in 2013.

Past stars are featured as Topps celebrates the 75th anniversary of F1. | Fanatics

Those chasing luxury will find it in the Precious Relics and Diamond Relics, which feature genuine gold, silver, and diamonds—literal jewels for a milestone year. Each card, limited to 10 copies or fewer, brings tangible opulence to one of the world’s most glamorous sports.

Momentum on the Track and in the Hobby

As the F1 season speeds toward its finale, this week’s Las Vegas Grand Prix (Nov. 20–22) adds an extra spark to the Dynasty F1 release. Under the neon glow of the Strip, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen continue their late-season duel and fans will be chasing their cards just as eagerly as the championship points they represent.

It’s a fitting backdrop: the world’s fastest drivers competing under the lights, while collectors around the world roll the dice and make their own bets chasing high-speed grails.

The Drive to Go Live: 2025 Topps Dynasty F! Break on eBay

Collectors won’t have to wait long to see 2025 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 in action. On November 21 at 5 PM Eastern/2 PM Pacific, the Golden Pulls channel on eBay Live will host a special break featuring the new release, giving fans the chance to chase on-card autographs, diamond 1-of-1s, and historic relics in real time, many at a fraction of the price of a single-card box.

Collectors can chase their favorite drivers with Golden Pulls 2025 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 on eBay Live. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/kTqljqsZ6AthfaFZ

