F1 Rookie Sensation Kimi Anotenlli’s Essential Cards
The F1 season is in full swing. So far the top of the table has been dominated by McClaren, with teammates Oscar Piastri and defending champion Lando Norris battling for the top spot followed closely by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Mercedes George Russell, and Ferrari’s Charles LeClare. However, not too far behind the top five drivers is 18 year old rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli. This article will review some essential cards that collectors and fans of Antonelli should look to acquire.
To provide some background. the Italian born Kimi Antonelli who was born in Bologna signed a one year contract with Mercedes to be George Russell’s new teammate being given the unenviable task of replacing F1 legend and multi time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Antonelli made his Formula 1 debut for Mercedes at the Australian Grand Prix, becoming the Italian born driver in F1 since 2021. Antonelli started the season strong and has kept that momentum going earning his first podium when he finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix. Currently Antonelli sits in seventh place, an impressive accomplishment for any rookie driver especially for one as young as Kimi.
From a collectors standpoint, two essential cards for any Antonelli collector would be his Topps Chrome rookie autograph from Topps Chrome F1 2024 and his Fanatics Fest exclusive rookie card. Obviously the gold standard is Antonelli’s Topps Chrome Rookie auto. Currently sales of Antonelli’s rookie autos are very strong. If you’re looking to shop at the top of the market expect to pay a lot, as Topps Chrome refractor rookie autos sell for over $200-$300 with numbered autos such as blue and gold selling for well over $1500.
The second essential card for Antonelli collectors is his Topps Fanatics Fest exclusive rookie. Although cards in this set are still expensive, they are more reasonably priced than his Chrome Rookie auto. Currently, base Antonelli Fanatics Exclusive cards are selling for between $75-100. His numbered cards go for significantly higher but as expected still check in around $400-500 per 130 point sales data.