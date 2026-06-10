Lewis Hamilton Will Have His First Autograph in a Disney Product

On the track, no one is more decorated than Lewis Hamilton. He's a 7-time World Champion in Formula 1 and a highly decorated winner in the Cars universe, starring as himself in the 2011 sequel, Cars 2. Off the track, he has the highest-selling cards in the racing portion of the hobby.

Oh yeah, he's also dating social media sensation Kim Kardashian, too. Life is good for one Lewis Hamilton.

Top Lewis Hamilton Cards

No. 3: 2006 Futera Grand Prix Next #95 PSA 9

Lewis Hamilton Rookie Card | Card Ladder

As Formula 1 finally entered the American sports consciousness in 2020 and 2021, much of the top F1 sales will fall in that period. This Lewis Hamilton rookie card peaked in 2022, as this PSA 9 sold for $312,000.

No. 2 2020 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha #1 PSA 8

Lewis Hamilton 2020 Sapphire Padparadscha | Card Ladder

The 2020 Topps Chrome Formula 1 set was short-printed by today's standards, and the Sapphire product was even more short-printed. There is also a massive premium on the 2020 sets over anything released since. It is unsurprising that Hamilton's 1/1 Padparadscha from 2020 Topps Chrome Sapphire is not only Hamilton's second-highest selling card, but the second-highest selling F1 card of all-time.

This PSA 8 sold for $700,000 back in September of 2022.

No. 1 2020 Topps Chrome 1/1 Superfractor #1 PSA 7

2020 Topps Chrome Lewis Hamilton Superfractor | Card Ladder

The top sale for Hamilton, and the top sale of any Formula 1 card of all-time, is the 2020 Topps Chrome 1/1 Superfractor. It comes as no surprise that this iconic card would be his top sale, even in the PSA 7. The notorious 2020 Topps Chrome set had a difficult track record when it came to grading, so even PSA 7's and 8s were considered extremely positive grades.

Hamilton's 2020 Topps Chrome Superfractor sold for $900,000 back in 2020.

Cars 2 and Lewis Hamilton's Topps Chrome Disney Debut

BREAKING: For the first time ever, Lewis Hamilton has signed official trading cards of his Pixar Cars character



Arriving next week in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney. pic.twitter.com/SzvsHIC9Pm — Topps (@Topps) June 10, 2026

Hamilton played himself in Cars 2 in a small cameo alongside NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon. Lightning McQueen (played by Owen Wilson) gets called over by Hamilton before quickly leaving to help a friend.

It was a small part in Cars 2, but it will be forever immortalized in 2026 Topps Chrome Disney as he'll have an autograph to chase. It will surely be one of the major chases in the product.

While Hamilton did appear in the movie, this also continues a new line of autographs in Topps products, as they have included more celebrities and movie stars across different Topps sets.

Hamilton has also been active in the hobby. Back in April, he announced, like Tom Brady, that he would be venturing into the hobby space with card shops. It should come as no surprise that he was willing to cross streams and lend his name to the Disney product, and will surely be a chase for collectors!