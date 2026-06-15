Topps Announces the Ultimate New York Knicks NBA Finals Topps NOW Card Set

An amazing run by the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs culminated with a 4-1 series win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks needed multiple double-digit point comebacks en route to the Finals win, including the NBA record for the largest comeback in the Finals.

The incredible run has been immortalized by Topps in a new Topps NOW card featuring all five members of the Knicks' starting five.

The Team Set to Commemorate the Knicks' Win

While the quintuple auto will obviously be the crown jewel of the set, there is a lot to chase in this New York Knicks team set that Topps has available.

Topps Now Knicks Quintuple Auto | Topps

However, it must be noted how awesome this card is for Knicks fans and collectors in general. The card, featuring Brunson and Towns, also features OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart on a black background, and the gold ink is a nice touch.

While this likely won't be Jalen Brunson's or even Karl-Anthony Towns' top card sale ever, it will be the all-time sales record, if it ever goes to auction, for Hart, Bridges, or Anunoby.

Other Chases in the 2026 Topps Now Knicks Championship Team Set

Brunson x Towns Dual Auto | Topps

Another top chase from the Championship set will be the Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns 1/1 Dual Auto with "2026 NBA Champions" inscriptions. There will only be two dual autos in the set to chase, with Brunson and Towns teaming up for one.

Brunson x Frazier Dual Auto Relic | Topps

The other dual auto to chase is another incredible piece for Knicks fans, featuring Jalen Brunson, Walt Frazier, and part of the Madison Square Garden court from the 2026 NBA Finals and 1973 Finals, in a 1/1 dual auto with game-used court relics.

Just like the 2026 version, the 1973 Knicks won 4-1 in the NBA Finals, and Topps celebrates the last two Knicks Championships with two icons from each team teaming up for a dual auto.

Jalen Brunson 1/1 Auto Inscription | Topps

The other major chase will be the solo autographs, which will be numbered to /10 or less. The promo image for the solo autographs is the 1/1 Jalen Brunson Foilfractor with the "2026 NBA Champions" inscription, and it would be amazing if all the autos have that.

As is tradition with Topps Now sets like this, there will also be short prints and parallels to chase. Every order will have 15 Base Cards plus one Parallel, SP, Auto, or Auto-Relic per Championship Set. All of the autos, dual autos, relics, and the quintuple auto will be redemptions.

Parallels/Variations:

Image Variation Short Prints

/99 Green Foil

/73 Blue & Orange Foil

/50 Gold Foil

/25 Orange Foil

/10 Black Foil

/5 Red Foil

/1 FoilFractor