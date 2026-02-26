Giancarlo Stanton Makes Shocking Admission About Health at Spring Training

Giancarlo Stanton is one of the many players the Yankees have at spring training this year. Stanton is coming off a season where he missed spring training and didn't make his season debut until the middle of June because he was dealing with tendinitis in both elbows.

One doctor said that Stanton's tennis elbows are caused by the violent swing that allows him to hit laser home runs and some wondered if torpedo bats (remember those!?) were to blame.

After an offseason of rest there was some optimism that he might be in better health this year, but early anecdotes out of Tampa don’t sound too promising.

Randy Miller of the Newark Star-Ledger caught up with Stanton while the Yankees’ slugger was on his way to the batting cage this week. He asked Stanton how he’s feeling, which could have been easily answered with small talk but instead he got a quote that will definitely resurface at multiple times this season. Via NJ.com:

“Not while I’m in this line of work,” he said. “You have your good days and bad days, just like your mood and everything.”



His good days aren’t normal.



“I can’t open a bottle,” Stanton said. “I can’t open a bag of chips … a bag of anything. That’s the way it is.”

Usually, it’s a good thing when professional athletes avoid vending machine food, but not because they know they can’t consume any of the delicious treasures inside without the help of a second person.

The fact that Stanton still managed to tough it out and play 77 games and hit 24 home runs last season is almost unbelievable all things considered.

