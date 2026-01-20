Caglianone & Basallo cards lead a strong 2026 MLB Rookie class

As 2026 Topps Series One hits the shelves in the middle of February, another baseball card season is about to begin. As a result of countless late-season promotions to the Major Leagues, the 2026 rookie class across all of Topps' products has the potential to be one of the stronger groups in recent years.

RELATED: 10 Most Iconic Baseball Cards of the 2010s

While the class is deep, three of the headliners already hold extremely strong and highly valued card markets due to their hype throughout their Minor League careers. All sold listing information is according to Card Ladder data.

Roman Anthony, Red Sox OF

Roman Anthony 1st Bowman Superfractor Autograph 1/1 | Card Ladder

Since breaking out in Minor League Baseball as a 19-year-old in 2023, Anthony's 1st Bowman cards have been the most sought-after cards of the Boston outfielder. Due to a mix of a finite amount of prospect cards and Anthony's rise to the top prospect in baseball last year, his card market boasts some insane prices.

Anthony debuted with the Red Sox in June of 2025 and put together a .292 average and .859 OPS on his way to finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting. While he played 71 games last season, his rookie status in baseball cards was held until the following season.

Roman Anthony 1st Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 | Card Ladder

Anthony's 1st Bowman cards take the podium when it comes to his most expensive cards sold. A trio of Anthony's Red Refractor autographs numbered to five take three of the top four highest selling cards, going for $69,000, $39,200 and $23,400. The other card in the top four was Anthony's 1/1 Superfractor autograph. While it is not the top selling card, it did sell for $62,500 in September of 2024.

Anthony will without a doubt become one of the top rookie chases in Topps products as a seemingly surefire star for the Red Sox for the next decade.

Jac Caglianone, Royals 1B/OF

Jac Caglianone 2024 Bowman Draft 1/1 Superfractor Autograph | Card Ladder

Caglianone's card market came on quickly and with a flurry of high end listings since his 1st Bowman cards hit the market in the winter of 2024. The former two-way player is known for his immense power during his time at the University of Florida and debuted with the Royals about a year after being selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Each of Caglianone's top four cards that have sold publicly have sold for at least $35,000. The most expensive card is his 1st Bowman Superfractor autograph (pictured above), selling for $80,000 in March of last year. A second 1/1, this time the Padparadscha autograph from Bowman Draft Sapphire takes second on the list after being bought for $63,000 in June of 2025.

To round out the top four, Caglianone's 1/1 non-autograph Superfractor sold for just over $43,000 and a Red Refractor autograph numbered to five in a BGS 9.5 was bought for $35,100.

Jac Caglianone 1st Bowman Red Sapphire Autograph /5 | Card Ladder

Caglianone may be the top power-hitting player to have rookie cards in 2026. As many hobbyists know, power sells in the baseball card world and will be many buyer's top option for who to collect this upcoming season.

Samuel Basallo, Orioles C

Similar to Anthony, Basallo's 1st Bowman came in 2023 and had little time between his first prospect card and his debut in the Major Leagues. Basallo was one of the top international chases in 2023 and his market has only grown as he soared through the farm system on his way to Baltimore.

Samuel Basallo 1st Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 | Card Ladder

Basallo's top three sold cards have been Red Refractor autographs numbered to five, selling for $10,100, $9,000 and $8,000 respectively. Rounding out the top five most expensive cards, a pair of Orange Refractor autographs numbered to 25 in a PSA 10 and BGS 10 sold for $8,000 and $7,600 in August of 2024 and 2025.

2023 Bowman Chrome Samuel Basallo 1st Chrome autograph, graded a PSA 10. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/tQMIP

Basallo struggled in his first taste of the Major Leagues in 2025, but the Orioles giving him an eight-year, $67 million extension shows they believe in his talent. Plenty of collectors will buy into the hype as well in 2026.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: