Kyle Tucker signs with Dodgers, Receives Limited-Time Topps NOW card

Kyle Tucker, one of the biggest prizes in this years free agent class, officially signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

This week, Topps NOW officially made history with Tucker's first ever card in a Dodgers uniform.

Kyle Tucker started becoming a household name in his 3rd year as a pro, when he finally got a chance to be a full time player. Since then, the 4X All-Star has produced a Top 5 MVP season, and Gold Glove caliber play out in the outfield. From 2021 until the end of this season, Tucker has played at an elite level, averaging nearly 27 homeruns, 87 RBI's, 80 runs, 21 stolen bases, while carrying a .277 batting average. During this stretch, he has also averaged a WAR of 5.1.

Also See: Why Shohei Ohtani cards could be a dangerous investment in 2026

Due to his all around excellent play, Tucker was targeted by several teams, ultimately landing with the Dodgers. Hard to say no to 4 years and $240 million.

Topps NOW is celebrating this signing, with Tuckers first ever baseball card in a Dodgers uniform.

There will be plenty of hype around this card, especially with the Dodger overwhelming odds to win this years World Series. Tucker will be joining batting mates Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddy Freeman and Max Muncy to name a few. Of course if that wasn't scary enough, opposing teams have to face Ohtani, Blake Snell, Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow.

Topps has this card priced at just $11.99, with discounts built in for purchasing in bulk. Beyond the base version of this card, there are opportunities to pull parallels of this card. There are Gold foils numbered to 50, down to Red foils numbered to 5. There are 16 opportunities to pull his autograph, with 1 lucky fan pulling the 1/1 Foilfractor auto. One other collector will also pull his 1/1 non-auto foilfractor.

If you are a Dodgers or Tucker fan, I would hurry. Topps is only having this card available until January 23rd, 2026.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: