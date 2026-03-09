Shohei Ohtani's Top Five World Baseball Classic Card Sales

The World Baseball Classic brings global attention to America's Pastime, and showcases talent the from the United States and abroad. And like most sports, there is a hobby impact on the popularity of certain players and teams.

Shohei Ohtani is a member of Japanese national team, the reigning WBC champions, and his cards keep rising in value as he collects more career accolades. Here are five of the highest selling cards of Shohei Ohtani cards from his time in the WBC.

No. 5 | 2023 Topps Dynasty Special Event Baseball Leather Autograph

2023 Topps Dynasty Shohei Ohtani, Special Event Baseball Leather Autograph, graded a Mint 9. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/55ccdtdy

The first card on the list is a special card inserted into on of Topps' most high end product on the market. 2024 Topps Dynasty featured a Shohei Ohtani autographed card with a piece of a game used baseball. The card features a bust image to the right, with the blue-ink signature on the top of the left side. The baseball relic, just below the signature, is a section that feature the red stitches connecting the leather together.

This card sold for $18,250 as a best offer on June 30, 2025.

No. 4 | 2023 Topps Dynasty WBC Silver Autograph Relic

2023 Topps Dynasty Shohei Ohtani WBC Patch Autograph, graded a PSA NM-MT 8 with an auto grade of 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/49yk4ytf

Another card from Dynasty makes this list. His silver of the WBC patch autographed card comes in at number four. This time it is a vertical-oriented card. The patch is incredible, featuring what looks like a lettering and has an astonishing five colors in the cutout piece. It does feature a full-bodied Ohtani and another blue-ink auto.

The final sale after 24 bids at auction was $18,307 when it ended on August 9, 2025. Goldin Auctions carried the bidding for this card.

No. 3 | 2023 Topps World Baseball Classic Nameplate 1-of-1 Patch Autograph

2023 Topps World Baseball Classic Nameplate 1-of-1 patch autograph, graded Authentic by MBA | Card Ladder |

Pulled from a fairly inexpensive product, Ohtani's 2023 Topps World Baseball Classic Nameplate one-of-one patch autograph is the next card on the list. This one-of-a-kind card features the patch of his nation's flag, worn on his sleeve, on the right side of the card. On the left of the horizontally-oriented card is a photo of Ohtani in his batting stance above his blue-ink autograph. The card was slabbed Authentic my MBA grading company.

This one-of-one card went for $22,800 on April 18, 2024. The card was put up for auction on Fanatics Collect (formerly PWCC), receiving 42 bids.

No. 2 | 2024 Bowman Chrome Mystery Redemption Autographed Orange Refractor #/25

2024 Bowman Chrome Shohei Ohtani Mystery Redemption Autograph orange refractor out of just 25, and graded a PSA Gem MT 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/53j6ce5r

The number two card on the list is a interesting piece. Not only is it the first Bowman autographed card with him in his WBC uniform, the lucky collector didn't even know what they pulled when they first found it in a pack. That's because it was the Bowman Chrome's mystery redemption card from the 2024 product.

The card has the orange border to match well with the blue ink. The image of Ohtani is of him at the end of his follow-through swinging.

This card sold for $34,000 as a best offer sale. The transaction, according to Card Ladder, was completed on December 6, 2025.

No. 1 | 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 Autograph WBC Laundry Tag

Shohei Ohtani's 2023 Topps Dynasty 1-of-1 Autograph WBC Laundry Tag | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/yc474rbn

We're back to Topps Dynasty with the first, and highest sale of Ohtani in his WBC uniform. His 2024 Topps Dynasty one-of-one Autograph WBC Laundry Tag is a vertically-oriented card that features a piece of one of his jersey's laundry tags. Laundry tags are highly coveted in the hobby.

The card is an encased piece and seems to have a pinkish-hue to the front. The laundry tag sits on the right side with the blue-ink autograph just below it. Ohtani himself is again to the left and is another full-shot of him in his uniform.

This card sold on October 9, 2024 as a best offer sale for a grand total of $38,500.