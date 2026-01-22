Cody Bellinger re-signs with New York Yankees, his top 3 Rookie Cards

Cody Bellinger agreed to return to the Yankees for the next five seasons. The Yankees had a long negotiation with notorious agent Scott Boras. Bellinger will be turning 31 this season. The Yankees held strong at a five-year deal, while Boras was asking for seven. Here is a look at some of Bellinger's top rookie cards.

Here's a look at three of his top cards to chase.

2015 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Cody Bellinger Auto /5 BGS 9

Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. He played six seasons in LA before going to the Cubs for two seasons.

In 2025, he was part of the Yankees' plan B when Juan Soto signed with the Mets. Bellinger had a strong season with the Yankees hitting 29 homeruns and 98 RBIs. The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays in the ALDS in 2025 but Bellinger helped them get that far.

His 1st Bowman Chrome auto, numbered to five and graded a nine by Beckett, sold for $9,900 on Jul 30, 2023.

2017 Topps Chrome Superfractor Cody Bellinger 1/1 BGS 10

Bellinger won the Rookie of the Year award with the Dodgers in 2017. Two years later, he won the National League Most Valuable Player award, also with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers won the World Series (WS) in 2020, the shortened Covid season. Currently, that's Bellinger's only WS victory.

In 2018, Bellinger won the NLCS MVP award with the Dodgers. The Red Sox beat the Dodgers to win the World Series that year.

His 2017 Topps Chrome Superfractor, graded a ten by Beckett, sold for $4,080 on Aug 13, 2023.

2017 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Cody Bellinger Auto /5 BGS 9.5

In the nine years in the majors, Bellinger has hit 225 homeruns with 695 RBIs. He has a career batting average of .261 and a slugging percentage of .483.

Bellinger won one Gold Glove award in 2019. His defense is a big reason why the Yankees need him on the field. He will most likely bat third and play left field with the Yankees in 2026.

His 2017 Bowman Chrome Rookie autograph card, numbered to five and graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold for $3,405 on Feb 25, 2021.

