Topps brings back Premier League cards
After a long wait, Premier League cards are making a return to Topps.
Following a six-year hiatus while Panini possessed the licensing for the English soccer league's cards, Topps and Fanatics have taken back it back and have released the first product since it's return.
After being the sole creator of the league from 1994-2019, Topps and Fanatics struck a deal to bring back the exclusive rights to card making in 2024 and have officially begun the rollout of the card releases. On Thursday, the first batch of Premier League cards hit retail shelves in the first of multiple waves of the release. According to Topps, the Aug. 7 release was exclusive to the United Kingdom with international and EU retail coming out on Aug. 21 and hobby box releases coming to the public on Sept. 17.
Along with the news and schedule of the release, Fanatics and Topps also included that the new card set will feature players from all 20 clubs in their new 2025/26 kits while also featuring current stars as well as legends of the game. In the checklist, there are 15 color variations of parallels from unnumbered all the way down to the ever-famous 1-of-1 superfractor.
Inside the press release from the original announcement, there are several different things to chase in the product, from rookie cards of the next stars of the league, to super rare autographs in the product. One of the rarest and likely largest chases in the product are what Topps calls the "Diamond Rookie Cards", which are shortprints of rookies with the notorious "RC" symbol which are reserved for 10 of the most exciting rookies across the league. For the full checklist, visit Topps' website.