Collectibles On SI

Topps to release first boxing set since 1951

Michael Terry

Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Jake Paul reacts following his match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Jake Paul reacts following his match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Today, Topps announced that for the first time since 1951, the trading card giant will be releasing a boxing set. Per Topps: "Topps Chrome Boxing features legends , rookies & stars, and is the first boxing release in history to be licensed by multiple boxing promotions."

With a 100-card base set, 2024 Topps Chrome Boxing will also include numbered parallels down to 1/1 cards, as well as inserts and autos to chase.

2024 Topps Chrome Boxing / Topps

RELATED: Topps Releasing 2025 Cactus Jack x Topps Chrome WWE Set

The set is comprised of boxers in Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions, and Matchroom. Featured stars include Floyd Mayweather Jr., Tyson Fury, and Jake Paul. Legends include Mike Tyson, who also has autographed cards in the release.

2024 Topps Chrome Boxing / Topps

RELATED: Once-in-a-Lifetime WWE Roman Reigns Card Pulled

While more details are to come, the Chrome set will of course include Refractors in keeping with the brand's design history.

2024 Topps Chrome Boxing / Topps

While news of more inserts is still to follow, Topps did release this screenshot of a Jake Paul Hidden Gems insert card, revealing that the popular insert that has appeared across a variety of Topps sports trading card releases, will be included in the new boxing set.

1951 Topps Ring Side Ray Robinson / Fanatics Collect

RELATED: UFC Boss Dana White Reveals Epic Sports Card Collection

Back in 1951, Topps released Topps Ringside, which included the likes of "Sugar" Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, and Joe Louis. The top sale, per Card Ladder, from this set came in 2021, when this 1951 Topps Ringside Ray Robinson card sold for $6,500 through Fanatics Collect.

The news is sure to be of interest of fans and collectors of the Sweet Science, and adds to Topps more recent move into the UFC and WWE hobby.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.