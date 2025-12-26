Topps Announces 2025 Ultra-Rare Snowflake Game Patch Cards

On Christmas Eve Topps announced an exciting new Christmas Day logoman patch insert. According to a Topps Instagram post, the snowflake logoman patches will be worn by select players and placed into one-of-one autograph cards, with more details coming soon.

A Jamal Murray Christmas Day Snowflake Logoman autograph card | Topps

Images posted with the announcement reveal logoman booklet cards, with players and on-card autographs on the left and the snowflake logoman patch on the right. The cut-out for the patch has a wintry ice-carved look and the patch itself appears to be much larger than traditional logomans.

NBA Christmas Day Highlights

2026 marks the 80th year of the NBA hosting Christmas Day games, stretching back to the first ever game between the New York Knicks and the Providence Steamrollers. Since then, there have been some legendary games and a few iconic moments.

The Miami Heat and the L.A. Lakers have had a few big games. 2004 gave us a fantastic battle between Kobe Bryant and the new-look Miami Heat with Shaq and Dwyane Wade in his second season. Kobe had a huge 42-point night, but Shaq and Wade countered with a combined 53 points and secured a 104-102 overtime victory.

Six years later, Heat and Lakers fans got to see another memorable matchup, with Miami again coming out with the win. LeBron James notched a triple-double, dropping 27 points and grabbing 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Kobe Bryant only had 17, but the memorable moment from that game was the Kobe 6 Grinch colorway sneakers Kobe wore. The Kobe 6s have since taken sneaker culture by storm.

Kobe Bryant guarded by Miami's Dwyane Wade on December 25, 2010 | www.nbclosangeles.com

The greatest Christmas Day performance belongs to Bernard King. In 1984, against the New Jersey Nets, King led all scorers with a record-setting 60-point night, the most points ever scored in a Christmas day game. Unfortunately for the Knicks, the effort was wasted as the Nets would get the 120-114 victory.

Christmas Day Box Score from the 1984 Nets vs. Knicks game | basketball-reference.com

When looking back on games from the 80s, it's wild to see just how few three-point attempts there were. The entire Nets team only attempted five and missed them all, while the Knicks shot 100%, with Rory Sparrow making the lone three-pointer for the Knicks. Meanwhile, King went to the free-throw line 26 times, making 22, on his way to 60 points.

Logoman cards have been front and center in 2025 with two of the three highest sports card sales being NBA dual logoman cards. With such a rich history of epic Christmas Day games, it's exciting to see Topps create a new addition to the NBA logoman legacy.

