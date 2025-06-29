Larry Bird and His Most Iconic Cards
"Who is playing for second"
These are the words from Larry Bird when walking into the locker room of the 1988 All-Star game. With a room full of future hall of famers and great shooters, he was asking about the 3 point contest being played that night, and who would finish in second place.
He then went out and won the contest, while never taking off his warm up jacket.
Considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he would put on a show that would have the other teams bench nearly falling out of their seats.
Larry Bird the "Hick from French Lick" along with Magic Johnson would help save basketball, while Michael Jordan was waiting in the wings. Bird played his entire 13 year career with the Boston Celtics, bringing home the NBA title 3 times. In those 13 years Bird never let up, he always had something to prove. The greatest trash talker would be a top 5 MVP finalist 10 years, bringing home the hardware 3 times.
Bird was great at everything he did. The 6'9 forward shot almost 50% from the field for his career, averaging over 24 PPG. For being called "too slow" and "can't jump", the "White Great White Hope" still managed to always be in position for rebounds and putbacks, average 10 RPG for his career. And for being a tall forward, he may have been the best facilitator ever at his position. He would dazzle fans, and shock players with his passing abilities. He has highlights reels that can last for days, with his behind the back, no look magic. The man ended up averaging over 6 assists a game.
All of this coming from the man who was part of the All-Defensive team 3 times, he was a treat to watch.
If you are wondering what cards of his to go after, I will uncover what I feel are his top 5 chase cards. Most are attainable, with a couple of exceptions. Here we go:
Number 1: 1980-81 Topps RC, Larry Bird with Magic Johnson and Julius Erving
The card is not only Larry Bird's #1 RC to chase, it may be one of the most sought after NBA cards of all time. This iconic card not only is Bird's RC, but it is also Magic Johnson's RC as well. It also doesnt hurt to have hall of famer Julius Erving squished in the middle.
Back in late 2023, per Cardladder.com, a PSA 10 did almost $500,000. While this is out of most collectors wheelhouse, a PSA 7 can still be had in the $1,200 range.
Number 2: 1981 Topps Larry Bird (card #4)
While this is only his second year card, it is still highly sought after. This 1981 Topps card of Larry Bird is his first solo card. All of Bird's variations in the 1980 set, have him with other players. This card is his first picture of himself on a card. A nearly pristine PSA 9 would only put you back around $750-$900. A PSA 7 can be found for around $100.
Number 3: 1986 Fleer Larry Bird
The 1986 Fleer card comes in the top 3 of this list, because of what it represents. The 1986 Fleer set holds Michael Jordan's RC. And because the chase, and prices of his cards, helps push all the other vets and rookies to a whole new level. Regardless, this is still a beautiful looking set. With the red and blue borders, and the action shot of Bird dribbling down the court, this card has become a fan favorite. Due to the rarity of getting a PSA 10 (only 126 in PSA registry), this card can fetch $6-$7,000. However for budget minded folks like myself, you can find a PSA 7 for under $100.
Number 4: 2003 Exquisite Larry Bird Limited Logos Auto
In a perfect storm scenario, this set turned out to be one of the greatest sets of all-time. Not only is it one of the most well designed and nicest looking, it is also the rookie year of Lebron James. A James RPA autographed rookie recently just sold for over a million dollars, which obviously helps other vets and rookies in this chase. This Larry Bird card is beautiful on all levels. With the card being created on thick stock, patches typically being multi-colored, and the on card auto, this card is just a dream. With only 75 made, prices can be in the thousands of dollars.
Number 5: 1993 Larry Bird Finest Refractor
This is the first year of Topps Finest, and it was a sight to see for collectors. With the solid stock, vibrant colors, and cool action shots of players, it because an instant classic. What pushed this set to new levels, was the refractors. The refractor version was short printed, and made the cards pop out even more. The Larry Bird PSA 9 can purchased for around $300, with a PSA 10 going for a few thousand.
Over 30 years since he last played in an NBA game, and "Larry Legend" still is going strong.