Lids Brings Collector-First Exclusives to Fanatics Fest

Sports fans love hats. They're a subtle flex you can wear every day that shows off your favorite team, brand, or player while creating an instant bond with fellow supporters. And for those who buy and collect hats, Lids is the go-to destination for team staples, creative variations, and custom caps.

With Fanatics Fest 2026 taking place July 16–19 in New York City, Lids is timing several exclusive drops around the event, specifically designed for collectors. The lineup brings together licensed headwear, limited-edition collectibles, and streetwear through a slate of event-first releases.

Limited-edition collaborations from Lids bring together sports, streetwear, and pop culture for collectors attending Fanatics Fest. | Lids

We connected with Adam Herstig, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Partnerships at Lids, to discuss the company's growing focus on collectibles as customers increasingly look for more than just a new cap.

"Over the last few years, it became clear that we could bring collectors into our stores in a much bigger way, giving them more exclusive items," said Herstig.

That realization has led Lids to invest in collectible products, shop-in-shop concepts, and partnerships with companies like Topps, DICKS’S Sporting Goods, and MJ Holdings, positioning a variety of outlets as destinations for both headwear and collectibles.

Bringing the Chase to Headwear

Kicking off the lineup is the WWE Mystery Box, debuting exclusively at Fanatics Fest NYC. Each limited box includes exclusive WWE-inspired Lids headwear, a collectible Ghostwrite figure, and surprise chase prizes.

WWE Superstars including Liv Morgan, Randy Orton, Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight will also stop by the Lids booth throughout the weekend for live unboxings.

John Cena-inspired headwear is among the exclusive WWE-themed releases Lids is bringing to Fanatics Fest. | Lids

"Everyone walks away with something. We wanted every box to feel rewarding, even if you don't pull the biggest chase,” said Hertsig.

Herstig said limited-edition, collectible art-figure maker Ghostwrite was involved from the earliest planning stages, helping shape the experience around the thrill of the chase that trading card and bling-box collectors know so well.

The $200 Mystery Boxes include guaranteed, limited-edition items, opportunities to chase rare collectibles, tickets to WWE Premium Live Events, and other prizes. Even collectors who don't pull their favorite WWE Superstar will have another familiar hobby option: trading with fellow fans.

Authentic Collaborations Matter

Not a wrestling fan? Lids has other collectors covered. Iconic sneaker and streetwear designer John Geiger will debut his "Misplaced MLB Series" at Fanatics Fest NYC ahead of its nationwide release. The collection is a nod to Geiger's iconic "Misplaced Checks" designs, which reimagined the familiar placement of Nike's famous Swoosh and helped establish him as one of the most recognizable names in sneaker culture.

And that strategy goes beyond hats. Herstig said the real opportunity lies in bringing together compelling intellectual property that resonates across multiple audiences, creating products that appeal to sports fans, sneakerheads, collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts alike.

Collectors can chase exclusive Mystery Boxes at Fanatics Fest ahead of broader releases at Lids' stores. | Lids

DJ and producer Chase B will also debut his "Maximal 2.0" collection at Fanatics Fest NYC before a broader release. Best known as Travis Scott's longtime DJ and creative collaborator, Chase B has become an influential figure at the intersection of music, fashion, and streetwear, making him a natural fit for Lids' growing portfolio of collaborations.

For Herstig, the best collaborations begin with authenticity. "We start with, 'Are they genuine hat wearers? And are they genuine fans of Lids?’” offered Herstig. “John Geiger and Chase B are as authentic as it gets. They have a long history with the brand. They're just fans, and they're so passionate about the culture."

Beyond Hats

Fanatics Fest releases represent a larger shift in how Lids views its place in sports culture. Rather than separating merchandise, collectibles, and streetwear into different categories, the company sees an opportunity to bring them together under one roof.

"There's now an intersection that's happening at our stores," Herstig said. "A customer’s purchase can now include Topps trading cards, limited-edition hats, patches and pins, and their favorite team’s jerseys.”

Looking ahead, Herstig believes the convergence of sports, collectibles, and lifestyle products is only beginning. "It's moving at an exciting pace," he said. "I really don't think that it's even close to a saturation point. I think there's still so much that can be done there–we’re excited about what the future holds for collectors.”

For fans of Lids attending Fanatics Fest 2026, that evolution may begin with a hat. But increasingly, it doesn't end there.