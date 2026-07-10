After weeks of speculation, CM Punk made his triumphant return to WWE TV on Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Punk had been out of action since WrestleMania and last appeared on WWE television the Raw after WrestleMania in a segment with Cody Rhodes.

Initially, Cody Rhodes was set to challenge Zayn in a rematch but was unable to compete after a surprise attack by Gunther. As a result, Punk answered the call as a surprise challenger for the WWE Undisputed Heavyweight Championship against the newly crowned champion, Sami Zayn.

After a back-and-forth match with many near falls, Punk was able to connect with his finisher, the GTS, to defeat Zayn and become the new undisputed WWE World Champion. It marked Punk’s first title since losing the heavyweight championship to Roman Reigns and started his 8th overall reign as a WWE World Champion. To celebrate CM Punk’s victory, Topps released a Topps NOW card.

Features of the Topps NOW Card Set

CM Punk Topps NOW card | Topps.com

The Topps NOW card features a picture of CM Punk standing triumphantly on the second turnbuckle, raising the WWE Championship above his head. Like other Topps NOW sets, the CM Punk set includes short-print foilfractor parallels. The parallels to chase include gold numbered to 50, orange numbered to 25, black numbered to 10, red numbered to 5, and a 1/1 foilfractor.

CM Punk Topps NOW 1/1 foilfractor autograph | Topps.com

Thankfully for collectors, the set also includes autographs, but they will be hard to come by as there are only six autographs in total. The autograph chase cards are red, numbered to 5, and a 1/1 foifractor autograph.

Value of the Set

CM Punk CGC Gem mint 10 Topps NOW card | https://shop.wwe.com/en/cm-punk-wwe-2025-topps-now-wwe-best-in-the-world:-reclaims-world-heavyweight-title-number-119-cgc-authenticated-10-card/p-243393013710100662+z-94-3638383897

In terms of hobby value, CM Punk’s collectible market remains strong as he is one of the most popular WWE Superstars today. CM Punk Topps Chrome autos often sell for respectable amounts, with base autos going for $90-120 and lower-numbered autos selling for much higher.

The same can also be said for his Topps NOW autos and short prints. In fact, prior sales for Topps NOW autographs have varied widely, depending on the print run.

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CM Punk during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For example, recent Topps NOW orange autos numbered to 25 have sold in the $250-300 range, with a black auto selling for almost $500 per CardLadder sales data. Since the only autos available in the set are numbered to 5 or lower, it would be fair for collectors to expect those to sell for more than the black auto would if they reached the market.