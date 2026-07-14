Kalshi Market Has Clear Timeline for LeBron's Next Team Announcement

The decision 4.0 from LeBron James is coming and could drop as soon as this week. Kalshi’s trading prices already hint at the announcement happening before July 26.

Kalshi’s LeBron James next team market now offers lines on exactly when James will decide, giving date ranges and options to choose before a specific date. There is an 85% chance that he does so before July ends.

When will LeBron’s new team be announced - Kalshi

Before August 2 85%

Before July 26 86%

Before July 19 61%

Before July 17 52%

Before July 15 22%

Six more contracts stretch out to October 18, all priced above 90%. Kalshi settles this market based on when LeBron makes his decision. Whichever date LeBron’s decision comes before will be graded as “yes.” At a $10 trade for LeBron to make his decision in July, there is a profit of $1.26.

The stage is set at Fanatics Fest

One way or another, LeBron will appear publicly this week at Fanatics Fest. He’s scheduled for July 16 on Tyrese Haliburton’s “Mind the Game” podcast and July 17 on his own show “The Shop” with Maverick Carter.

That said, the two contracts getting the most attention are Before July 19 and Before July 17. Starting with the earlier date, James could decide before the event and use the appearances to explain it.

Or, based on the history of LeBron’s previous free agency decisions and the platforms he’s used to make them, he could turn Fanatics Fest into the stage for his announcement.

Either way, rumors point to a decision this week. ESPN’s Shams Charania weighed in, even saying that it is “decision time” because all the information is already in.

“Every day, LeBron James inches closer and closer to a decision. It's decision time for LeBron James because all the information, for the most part, is in.”

James’s scheduled Fanatics Fest appearances are at 1:15 p.m. on July 16 with Tyrese Haliburton and 12 p.m. on The Shop on July 17.

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