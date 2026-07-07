2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Cactus Jack Themed Release Coming To Fanatics Fest

The 2026 edition of Fanatics Fest is right around the corner, and Topps recently announced that an exclusive product will be released at the show for collectors attending. Topps Chrome Baseball will be getting a Cactus Jack-themed release, which the Basketball hobby saw earlier this year. The release looks to blend the charm of a Chrome release with a bit of a twist, something that these releases have also done in prior years. This is the first time that it will be baseball-themed, which is sure to add intrigue for collectors.

Here is what collectors need to know about the exclusive release.

Topps Chrome Baseball Cactus Jack Release is Coming to Fanatics Fest

Collectors who are familiar with the Basketball and WWE Cactus Jack Chrome releases have reason to be excited for this release. Not only is Baseball finally getting a version of the product, but it will be exclusive for those attending Fanatics Fest. At the time of writing, boxes will contain two packs, each with four cards. Of the eight cards in a box, two numbered parallels can be found along with one autograph (on average). The price point for these boxes is $600.

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Cactus Jack Hobby Box | Topps

The base set is not very large, with only 50 players in the set. While a checklist is not yet known, but expect to see some of the biggest names in the game on it. The preview images shared do confirm that standout pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has a rookie card in the set, and that some key names have signed for the product. Key signers include: Aaron Judge, Derek Jeter, Paul Skenes, and many more that have yet to be revealed.

2026 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Baseball Jacob Misiorowski RC | Topps Dugout via Instagram

How Collectors Can Try and Obtain a Box

Collectors attending Fanatics Fest have already completed step one of the process to try and obtain a box of the product. Granted, collectors not attending the event can still try to get some of the product, but it will have to be on the secondary market. All those who are attending Fanatics Fest need to do is enter the EQL Raffle, which is currently live. The raffle link can be found on the Fanatics Fest website with details.

2026 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Baseball Aaron Judge Autograph | Topps Dugout via Instagram

The upcoming 2026 Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Baseball release is one that collectors are eagerly awaiting, and those attending Fanatics Fest can enter an EQL raffle to get a box now. The product blends sport with a unique design, giving the cards in the set heavy eye appeal. While this is only one of the exclusive Topps releases at Fanatics Fest, this one might just have the most intrigue around it.