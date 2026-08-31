Lionel Messi's Card Market After International Retirement Announcement

We all knew it was coming eventually, but today Lionel Messi announced he was retiring from international soccer. It comes on the heels of a 4-goal game for Inter Miami over the weekend, but also a tough few weeks personally. After losing the World Cup Final, Messi lost his father on August 8th, 2026.

With Messi retiring, we'll look back at his top cards in an Argentina jersey and where his market stands now.

Lionel Messi's Retirement Statement

“I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final… today, after what happened with my dad, I’m even more convinced of this decision than before”.



“After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I’m retiring from the national team.



"It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment.



"I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.



"There isn’t much time left, and different chapters are coming to an end. This is one that hurts me a lot. I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.



"Also, there are great young players coming through who deserve to be here.



"Thank you for all the love during these 20 years. I’m going to miss hearing you from the inside. Now I’ll be one of you, always supporting from the outside, in the good times and even more in the bad ones.



"Thank you to my family for always being there and for being with me throughout this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and director I had the chance to share it with. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments.



"I leave with peace and pride, knowing that together with my teammates we gave you moments we once dreamed of. It was crazy to experience all of this with you. I love you!



"Thank you God for making me Argentine.



"Vamos Argentina!"

Messi's Top Cards in an Argentina Jersey

3. 2015-16 Panini Select Black Prizm 1/1 PSA 9

2015-16 Select Lionel Messi Black Prizm 1/1 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $427,000 in September of 2025.

Card Notes: 2015-16 Select was one of the first high-end sets we got in a wide release for soccer. After the success of 2014 World Cup Prizm, Panini brought soccer to Select and Flawless, both are considered two of the more iconic sets in the soccer hobby. It's unsurprising that one of his top sales in an international jersey come from one of these iconic sets.

2. 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold /10 PSA 10

2014 World Cup Prizm Gold /10 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $522,000 in April of 2022.

Card Notes: For over four years, this was the top sale for Messi in an Argentina jersey. This is one of his iconic cards: the 2014 World Cup Prizm Gold Prizms carry significant weight in the hobby, even more so for a legend like Messi.

1. 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Matchups Lionel Messi/Cristiano Ronaldo Gold Power /5 BGS 9

2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Matchups Messi/Ronaldo Gold Power /5 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $695,4000 in August of 2026.

Card Notes: The new leader in the clubhouse for the top Messi sale in an Argentina jersey. The 2014 World Cup Prizm set is the premier soccer set. It is the 1952 Topps Baseball or 1986 Fleer Basketball set for soccer. While the Lionel Messi base cards and autos would likely sell for more today, this is one of that set's iconic cards featuring Messi and his arch-rival Ronaldo. Often compared as the best players of their era, well, before Messi went and won a World Cup.

Lionel Messi's card market remains strong, even after the World Cup Final loss. For example, the Manga's from 2026 World Cup Prizm are selling for more now than they were a month ago.

There's an argument to be made that Lionel Messi is the greatest living athlete on the planet; he is better at his sport than anyone else ever was in their sport. He's been unbelievable to watch for so long, so it's a sad day that we'll no longer get to see him compete in an Argentina jersey.

Even though we all knew this was coming eventually, we will get to see him live on in legacy sets moving forward. Including his Legacy patch from the World Cup Final.