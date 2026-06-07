The Top 4 Lionel Messi Card Sales Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

As global excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches a fever pitch, die-hard fans will be glued to their TVs and heading to matches to root for their country, their favorite players, and even the underdogs. For casual fans and collectors, it’s a chance to discover rising stars and celebrate heroes on the pitch.

But for generational talents and legends of the game, even newer soccer fans know their names, and may even have a few of their cards. One of those stars is Lionel Messi.

Messi’s Legacy Still Drives the Market

From his teenage debut at FC Barcelona to becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer and winning four Champions League titles, Messi has built a resume that puts him among the greatest to ever play “the beautiful game,” including more than 910 goals, 410 assists, and a staggering 46 major team trophies in his career to date.

Messi added the elusive World Cup trophy in 2022, when Argentina defeated France in a thrilling penalty shootout, adding the crown jewel to a storied career. All eyes will be on Messi as play gets underway in the coming weeks, as Argentina looks to defend their title against a strong international field.

Messi signed a massive contract with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami in 2023, valued at around $150 million, including salary, incentives, and club ownership options. Betting on the continued growth of U.S. soccer, Messi signed a lucrative three-year extension with the club, ensuring fans can watch the legend on American soil for years to come.

The Top 4 Messi Card Sales

Let’s take a look at some of the top-selling Messi cards from the past year—many of which most collectors might have missed, unless they have deep pockets and the ability to outbid passionate fans of the player affectionately known as “La Pulga” (The Flea).

2004 Panini Lionel Messi Mega Cracks Rookie: Sold in 2025 for $1.5 million

One of Messi’s most celebrated rookie cards, his 2004 Panini Mega Cracks in a PSA 10 (and MBA Gold Diamond certification) showcased the 17-year-old Messi at the start of his outstanding career and sold for a whopping $1.5 million in a private sale. The card is not only rare, but notoriously condition-sensitive, with other sales tracked by Card Ladder for $1.1 million in another private sale and $960,000 in a Fanatics Premier auction.

2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks #71 Lionel Messi PSA 10 MBA Gold Diamond | Card Ladder

2015 Panini Flawless Sole of the Game Lionel Messi: Sold in 2025 for $549,000

Few things are better than owning a top-tier Messi card—especially when it has a piece of the soccer star's “boot” and his autograph. And while the card itself is only a PSA 7 (not surprising for thicker patch and memorabilia cards), the signature is graded a PSA/DNA 10 and the card is a bookend 10/10, accounting for the six-figure sale by Heritage Auctions in 2025.

2015 Panini Flawless Sole Of The Game Lionel Messi | Heritage via Card Ladder

2015 Panini Select Lionel Messi Black Prizm 1/1: Sold in 2025 for $427,000

With a global fanbase, few collectors can say they own a true 1/1 Lionel Messi card. But one wealthy collector can make that claim, dropping $427,000 at Goldin Auctions for the 2015 Black Prizm 1/1 featuring Messi in the Argentina national team jersey.

2015-16 Panini Select Striped Jersey Black Prizm Lionel Messi (#1/1) | Goldin via Card Ladder

2018 Panini Lionel Messi Kaboom! Gold /10: Sold in 2025 for $385,000

Rare inserts are all the rage for collectors, and the popular Panini Kaboom! Insert has been at the top of most collectors’ lists. But one fan upped their Kaboom! game with a Gold Kaboom! (/10), shelling out over $385,000 in a private sale in 2025.

2018 Panini Kaboom! Gold /10 #LMS Lionel Messi PSA 9 | Card Ladder

WIth the World Cup approaching soon, Mess’s legacy continues to grow, both on the field and in the hobby. Whether it’s iconic rookie cards, rare 1/1s, or premium autographed relics, collectors will continue to chase grails tied to one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport. And with the global spotlight turned toward international soccer, don’t expect the demand for Messi’s top cards to slow down anytime soon.