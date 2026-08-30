Some things happen in this hobby that you just can't explain when you look back, but hindsight is 20/20. At the time, there were obvious reasons for people to buy into prospects like Luis Robert and even Will Levis. People were paying premium prices for these guys at one time, and while it looks crazy now (and probably was a bit crazy then), it's even worse when you see these guys outright released.

In a year full of rough times for hyped prospects, this was a particularly rough weekend for once-hyped prospects. Let's look at a few of them and look back at their top sales and how far things have fallen.

Jonathan Kuminga Signs with Timberwolves on Mid-Level Exemption

NBA's biggest BAG FUMBLES in the last 15 years 💰😳



No. 7: Jonathan Kuminga (2025)



- Declined 3-yrs, $75M deal from Warriors

- Signed 2-yrs, $12.4M deal with T'Wolves



No. 3: Dennis Schröder (2021)



- Declined 4-yrs, $84M deal from Lakers

- Signed 1-yr, $5.9M deal with Celtics… pic.twitter.com/0gZxuHfURm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 28, 2026

A year ago, Jonathan Kuminga looked set to be a mainstay with the Warriors when they offered a 3-year, $75 million contract. He ultimately signed a 2-year deal for less AAV than originally offered. He was then traded to the Hawks before the deadline. He had some bright spots for the Hawks, but they ultimately declined his team option.

Despiet interest from the Lakers, he turned down a bigger contract to play in Minnesota. He went from a potential No. 2 option in Golden State to now the mid-level exemption in Minnesota.

Top Sale: 2021-22 Panini Contenders Gold Vinyle Rookie Variation Auto 1/1 PSA 10

Jonathan Kuminga Panini Contenders Gold Vinyl Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $27,500 in 2022.

State of His Market: While the card has not resold, one of Kuminga's more liquid cards is a 2021-22 Panini Prizm Gold Prizm in a PSA 10. The top sale was $17,220 in February 2025, but it sold three weeks ago, on August 6, 2026, for just $4,279. That's a massive drop in just 18 months for a player who is still starting!

Will Levis Released by the Titans

The #Titans are waiving QB Will Levis, source says. Tennessee had been open to trading Levis for some time, and in the end, both sides move on. pic.twitter.com/PTZo1l8zi5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

At one point in time, Will Levis was the odds-on favorite to be the No. 2 pick to the Houston Texans. Instead, Houston went with C.J. Stroud, and Levis eventually dropped to Round 2. Despite the NFL signaling they didn't think he was worthy of a first-round pick, collectors still lined up for the Titans spot in breaks despite a disappointing rookie season. Many collectors were spared the pain of tragic overpays by Panini products being backed up around that time. Panini Prizm didn't even release until after the 2023 season was done.

He's gone from a potential franchise QB to cut in just three years.

Top Sale: 2023 Panini Prizm Black Finite 1/1 PSA 10

Will Levis Panini Prizm Black Finite Prizm 1/1 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $42,082 in August of 2024.

State of His Market: Levis has seen another massive drop, even steeper than Kuminga's, and while the Black Finite has not resurfaced yet, another more liquid card can show the steep decline in the Levis market. A PSA 10 Will Levis Optic Downtown Gold /10 once sold for nearly $12,000 in September of 2024, but last sold on August 16, 2026, for just $1,600. Imagine where it would be today after the news that he was cut.

Luis Robert Waived by the Mets

Source: the Mets have placed Luis Robert Jr. on waivers, making him the latest expensive veteran to hit the wire:https://t.co/Yz8zOrzHgX — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 29, 2026

How far the mighty have fallen. Once viewed as one of the top prospects, peaking at No. 3 in 2020 according to MLB Pipeline. The card market was not far behind on the Robert hype. Injuries have taken a toll on Robert's career, cutting short multiple seasons sandwiched around one All-Star season in 2023. He was later traded to the Mets in January of 2026 before being unceremoniously placed on waivers this weekend.

Top Sale: 2018 Bowman Chrome Prospects Auto Red Refractor /5 BGS 9.5

Luis Robert Bowman Chrome Auto /5 | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $134,000 in February of 2021.

State of His Market: If you thought the drops from Kuminga or Levis were rough, they have nothing on the Robert market. The Bowman Chrome Auto Red Refractor that sold for $134,000 in February of 2021 is now valued at $3,895 by Card Ladder. It hasn't hit the market recently, but one card that has is a PSA 10 of the same Bowman Chrome Auto, but a Gold /50. Its high sale was $24,000 in February of 2022, but it last sold for just $460 on June 3, 2026. A 98.1% drop from its all-time high.

This is not to say collectors shouldn't try to prospect. The risks at the high-end are just astronomical. Just be careful.

However, that is why we have spent the entire summer talking about all of the different GOAT markets being up.