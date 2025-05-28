Chase for Messi Grail Cards Heat Up
The Grail 2025, Topps' soccer collecting contest, took its next step forward with the release of 2024/25 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions. The quest for The Grail invovles the chasing and collecting of nine cards across Topps' soccer releases, all featuring the GOAT, Lionel Messi. Last year's The Grail showcased Cristiano Ronaldo. Let's take a look at this year's version, and the cards there for the chasing so far.
Like last year, The Grail cards are being released throughout Topps' soccer product releases, with the most recent pair of cards coming out on May 15 in 2024/25 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions. Collectors who pull the cards can register them online through a redemption code. The collector who is first to register all nine of the cards (which are Case Hits) that make up The Grail, wins the Grand Prize. Last year's Grand Prize winner won two tickets to the Champions League Final in Munich, which will be played this Saturday.
In the most recent release, 2024/25 Topps Chrome UEFA Club Competitions, two of the nine Messi cards can be found. One features the superstar with Paris Saint Germain. The card has sold on eBay since release, for $1,750.
The second The Grail card in the recent release is pictured above, and has sold on eBay for as much as $1,407.
The only other The Grail card released so far came in the release of 2024/25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions. The Grail card, featuring a young Messi during his time at Barcelona, has registered 19 sales on Card Ladder, at writing, ranging from $700 - $1,450.
Other Messi The Grail cards will be released in 2025 Topps MLS Chrome, with an image of Messi with his newest club Inter Miami, as well as case hits in 2024/25 Topps Finest UEFA Club Competitions, 2024/25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions Stadium Club Chrome, 2024/25 Topps Museum Collection UEFA Club Competitions, and 2024/25 Topps Merlin UEFA Club Competitions.