Lamine Yamal Joins Cooper Flagg, Paul Skenes as the Next Debut Patch Chase Card

Lamine Yamal is one of the biggest names in the soccer hobby right now. His cards can sell in the six figures for some of his bigger rookie cards. However, with the announcement from Topps, Fanatics, and FIFA this morning, we may have a card bigger than any of his rookie cards.

The Lamine Yamal World Cup Debut Patch Auto is coming... in 2031, but it is still coming!

The Debut Patch Premium

Paul Skenes Debut Patch Auto 1/1 | Cardladder.com/Fanatics

Ever since Topps launched the Debut Patch Autos, they have been a monster hit with collectors. Paul Skenes' debut was the talk of the hobby for months. Everything from the speculation of a potential sale, the eventual sale, the grade, and even Skenes' reuniting with the card was news.

FIRST LOOK: Cooper Flagg's official jersey for his NBA Debut tonight.



After the game, this NBA Debut patch will be removed from his jersey and placed into a 1-of-1 autographed trading card. pic.twitter.com/HjUGbmwuTz — Topps (@Topps) October 22, 2025

Cooper Flagg's Debut Patch dominated the hobby headlines as well. Flagg wore three different debut patches and jerseys for Topps to create unique cards and collectibles. Now, we have yet to see it in products, but the chase will be on the scale of Paul Skenes when the time comes.

Will the Lamine Yamal World Cup Debut Patch carry the same weight as Skenes or Flagg? Probably not. It won't be a rookie card, but the rarity of the World Cup, being every four years, should help the collectibility.

The Significance of a World Cup Debut

Mbappe World Cup Prizm | Card Ladder

Until now, Panini has had the World Cup license. Some of the biggest soccer sales have been of Prizms featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the 2014 World Cup, and Kylian Mbappe from the 2018 World Cup.

What do the three have in common? It's the first premium card from a World Cup set for all three of those players. For Mbappe, the Gold /10 World Cup Prizm is his record sale of any card, even without an "RC" designation, because of the weight of the World Cup brand. Ronaldo and Messi have significantly older cards that are considered rookies, but both have at least one sale from the 2014 World Cup Prizm in their top 10 all-time sales.

Enter Lamine Yamal and the World Cup Debut Patch.

The Next Big Thing is Already Here

2024 Topps Chrome UEFA Euro Chrome Autographs SuperFractor #CA-LY Lamine Yamal Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) | Goldin

Lamine Yamal's market has seen incredible growth since his rookie year. His 2024 Topps Chrome Euro Chrome SuperFractor Auto sold for $396,500, a sale topping anything Ronaldo or Mbappe have achieved in their careers.

Heading into this World Cup, his market is already up 33% over the last month, and he should see more growth in the coming month before the 2026 World Cup even begins. Yamal is one of the most talented players in the World and is still just 18 years old (he turns 19 in July).

Yamal's World Cup Debut Patch Auto could, in theory, out-sell his National Debut SuperFractor Auto from the Euro Chrome set. It's a lofty number, but with the way Yamal has been playing at such a young age, it is certainly possible.