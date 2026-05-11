The 2026 World Cup is set to be historic for a number of reasons.

Not only will it be the largest edition of the tournament ever—with a record 48 teams—and the first to be hosted across three countries, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, but it will also mark the end of an era for several of the game’s modern greats.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić are all expected to make their final appearances on the global stage with Argentina, Portugal and Croatia respectively—bringing the curtain down on three legendary international careers.

Another star who could be playing at his last World Cup is Neymar. However, unlike the others, his place in Brazil’s squad is far from guaranteed.

So, what are Neymar’s chances of making the plane as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad?

Will Neymar Play at the 2026 World Cup?

Neymar Jr. has struggled to stay healthy for the last two seasons. | Martin Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most gifted players the country has ever produced—but his place at the 2026 World Cup is far from certain.

Now 34, the forward has endured a difficult few years plagued by injuries, alongside brief spells with Al Hilal and a return to boyhood club Santos in January 2025. He has not featured for Brazil since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in October 2023.

Speaking about Neymar’s chances of making the squad, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti suggested the door is still open. The forward, who missed the opening stretch of Santos’ season following knee surgery in December but has impressed when fit, remains under consideration.

“He’s currently being evaluated by the CBF and by me, and he still has two months to show he has the qualities to play in the next World Cup,” Ancelotti said in an interview with L’Équipe.

“I’m going to call up players who are physically ready,” he added. “After his knee injury, Neymar has come back well—he’s scoring goals. He needs to continue like this and improve his fitness. He’s on the right track.”

Neymar is expected to feature in a preliminary 55-player squad ahead of the tournament, although his spot in the final team, which can be no larger than 26, remains in doubt.

Forwards including Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior and João Pedro were selected for Brazil’s March international window, highlighting the competition for places.

Neymar admitted his disappointment at missing out but made it clear his focus hasn’t changed.

“Obviously I’m upset and sad not to have been selected,” he said during a broadcast of Kings League Brazil, via ESPN Brasil. “But the focus remains the same—day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We’ll achieve our goal. There’s still one final squad announcement to go, and the dream lives on.”

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