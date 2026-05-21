Monkey D. Luffy is the star of the hit anime series, One Piece. He is a pirate who fights for what's right with his Straw Hat Pirate crew against villains along his adventures to obtain the One Piece, a legendary treasure discovered by Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. Pirates in this show have special powers by eating the Devil Fruit; the only catch is that you can't swim, a hard skill to lose living on the sea.

The anime show started in October 1999 and is going strong today. The live-action show is in its second season and is not as well-loved as the anime, but it is still worth watching. There are promotional cards being produced for One Piece due to its popularity. In 2026, during the college basketball season, a manga card was given out at multiple games.

On July 7th, 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a promo day for the first 40,000 attendees, who received a straw hat and a manga card of Monkey D. Luffy pitching for the Dodgers. Let's see how that card has progressed throughout the year.

2025 Dodgers x One Piece Night Monkey D. Luffy Promo Card

Over 10K PSA 10s and it’s STILL doing numbers 🤯



The 2025 Dodgers x One Piece Night Monkey D. Luffy promo just saw a PSA 10 go for $5,300.



That’s with over 10,000 gem mints already on the pop report 👀



40,000+ fans were at Dodger Stadium for the giveaway, and somehow demand is… pic.twitter.com/Wf7VUJc3oY — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) May 15, 2026

There were 40,000 cards made, and 12,293 of them were sent to PSA for grading. 10,340 came back as a PSA 10, an 84.11% gem rate. The highest sale price for PSA 10 cards was on May 13, 2026, when a PSA 10 card sold for $5,300 on eBay by Probstein Auctions. The first sale was made on July 17, 2025, for $2,500. In less than a year, this card has increased by 112%.

Not a bad return on a promotional card for a Dodgers game. The card has come down slightly, but all sales are comfortably at $4,000. The card sells for roughly $1,000 raw, but with such a high gem rate, it's worth getting it graded unless something is noticeably off, like centering.

One Piece had two other promotional events in 2026, one at Fenway Park and one at T-Mobile Park. At Fenway, they gave away Red Sox x One Piece jackets, and the Mariners gave away One Piece jerseys. There were no cards or straw hats given to fans, but whenever promo cards are there, there will be long lines, as it's first-come, first-served.

Jazz Chisholm's Love for One Piece

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is iced out with a One Piece chain for Yankees Photo Day 🥶 pic.twitter.com/vDCLktH2Uv — MLB (@MLB) February 18, 2025

Jazz Chisholm, the Yankees' second baseman, doesn't hide his love for One Piece. With his high-end jewelry and his protective gear, he shows his love for the popular show.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is playing in full One Piece gear 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/CpJsAW0184 — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

One Piece isn't quite on the level of Pokémon in MLB clubhouses yet, but the Dodgers and Jazz have shown it has some staying power in the league.