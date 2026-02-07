Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Aston Villa must put in a vastly improved performance against Bournemouth if they want to preserve their place in the Premier League’s top three.

Unai Emery’s side have dropped six precious points at Villa Park in their last two home league games, losing by a solitary goal against both Everton and Brentford. The blips have coincided with an upturn in results for Manchester United and Chelsea, both of whom have won their last three matches and sit fourth and fifth in the table.

Bournemouth has not been a happy hunting ground for Villa in recent years—they’ve won just once on the south coast since 2020—and the Cherries come into the game in good spirits after winning three of their last four Premier League games.

That run includes a 3–0 win over Premier League basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out—a result that means Bournemouth are now just six points behind Liverpool in sixth.

What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Kick-Off?

Location : Bournemouth, England

: Bournemouth, England Stadium : Vitality Stadium

: Vitality Stadium Date : Saturday, Feb. 7

: Saturday, Feb. 7 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth : 0 win

: 0 win Aston Villa : 3 wins

: 3 wins Draws: 2

Last meeting: Aston Villa 4-0 Bournemouth (Nov. 9, 2025)—Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Bournemouth (WDDWW) Aston Villa (LWWWL) Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth Newcastle 0-2 Aston Villa Newcastle 3-3 Bournemouth (7-6 pens) Aston Villa 3-2 Red Bull Salzburg Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 0-1 Everton

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available on TV - live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 and BBC Radio Solent United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Bournemouth Team News

Tyler Adams has a knee injury. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola could be without Justin Kluivert for the remainder of the season as he needs to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

Tyler Adams is also sidelined with a knee problem, joining summer signing Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) in the treatment room. Marcus Tavernier is another big miss for the home side, who are also unable to call upon Will Dennis, Julio Soler and Matai Akinmboni.

David Brooks is nearing full fitness and could be back in the matchday squad.

Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth are dealing with a few major injuries. | Fotmob

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson.

Aston Villa Team News

Ollie Watkins could be back in the starting XI. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Aston Villa are missing three significant pieces of their midfield jigsaw puzzle. Boubacar Kamara’s PCL injury could end his 2025–26 campaign, with John McGinn and Youri Tielemans also facing a couple of months out.

Ollie Watkins could come back into the starting lineup at the expense of January signing Tammy Abraham, but Allyson will need to be assessed. Amadou Onana could be recalled to start alongside Douglas Luiz in central midfield.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

Ollie Watkins could return up front against Bournemouth. | Fotmob

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Douglas Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction

Bournemouth have picked up their form after a desperately disappointing run saw them slide down the Premier League table. The Cherries are undefeated in five matches across all competitions, though one of those games ended in FA Cup elimination to Newcastle United following a dramatic penalty shootout.

The dramatic last-gasp win over Liverpool in Bournemouth’s last home game will raise expectations for another positivie result, but Villa have proven they are more than capable of picking up some important wins on the road.

A thumping 4–0 win over Bournemouth in the reverse fixture will undoubtedly be referenced in Emery’s pre-game rallying cry, but it could spark the hosts into earning a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Aston Villa

