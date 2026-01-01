Top Five Pokemon Card Sales of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, the world of Pokémon cards remains at the forefront of the global hobby scene. Pokémon packs continue to sell out almost instantly, and the frenzy shows no signs of slowing down. As the excitement continues, Pokémon GOATs like Pikachu and Charizard remain at the forefront of the market, with both modern and vintage commanding strong attention.



Here are the top five highest-selling Pokémon cards of 2025, according to Card Ladder:

1997 Japanese Promo 1st Tournament Trophy Pikachu Bronze 3rd Place PSA 8: $378,200

1997 Pokemon Japanese Promo Trophy Pikachu Bronze 3rd Place 1st Tournament PSA 8 | Card Ladder

The 1997 Japanese Pikachu Trophy cards remain among the most sought after and valuable Pokemon cards in existance. These Trophy Pikachu cards were awarded to regional event winners and participants in early pokemon competions. High-grade copies of any of these throphy cards continue to command significant prices and are considered must-have pieces for elite Pokémon collectors. Much like vintage sports card collectors, owning a card from this set is akin to owning a tangible piece of Pokémon history.

2000 Pokemon PSA 10 Charizard 1st Edition Italian: $449,377.50

2000 Pokemon Game Charizard Holo 1st Edition Italian PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Released in 2000, the Italian-language Pokémon Base Set featured the same Ken Sugimori Charizard artwork and the same 1st-edition stamp as the English and other European versions. Unlike in the United States and other countries, Pokémon did not gain the same level of popularity in Erupore, particularly in Italy. As a result, far fewer copies of this card were collected and preserved, which helps explain why so few high-grade copies exist today.

1999 Pokemon Charizard Holo 1st Edition PSA 10: $550,000

1999 Pokemon Game Charizard Holo 1st Edition PSA 10 | Card Ladder

When talking about the GOAT of English-language Pokémon cards, the Base Set 1st Edition Charizard #4 stands alone. With the other cards on the list orginitating non-US releases, the 1st edition Charizard continues to be the most collectible English-language Pokémon card ever. Any conversations around vintage Pokemon cards will center around this card, many consider it the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle of Pokemon cards.

1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Holo Illustrator Pikachu PSA 8.5: $610,000

1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator PSA 8.5 | Card Ladder

The Japanese Promo Illustrator card continues to stand as the most valuable Pokémon card in history. It was awarded to winners of the CoroCoro Illustrator Art Contest held in Japan in 1997 and 1998. Fewer than 40 copies are believed to exist, though no official number has ever been confirmed. This extreme rarity is why each graded example that comes to market is almost always among the highest-priced Pokémon card sales of the year. The lone PSA 10 copy, currently owned by Logan Paul, will go to auction in 2026 and is widely expected to set a new all-time sales record for any Pokémon card.

1996 Japanese Basic No Rarity Symbol Holofoil Charizard PSA 10: $641,721.22

1996 Pokemon Japanese Expansion Pack Charizard Holo PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Charizard is the undisputed King of Pokémon characters, and by 2026, his reign at the top will span years. From 1996 to today, Charizard cards have remained the most popular and highest-valued Pokémon cards in the world. The Japanese version marked the very first public release of any Charizard card, making it especially significant. This early release is unique because it lacks a defining symbol of early Japanese releases. For Charizard collectors, this card is a true grail, and essential centerpiece of any serious Pokemon collection, if you can find one and afford it.

