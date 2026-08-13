Few baseball players have experienced a more dramatic shift in public perception than Mark McGwire. At the height of his popularity, Big Mac was the biggest star in baseball. His 1998 home run chase with Sammy Sosa captivated the country, and McGwire finished the season with a then-record 70 home runs.

The most expensive Mark McGwire card ever sold came in February 2026, when this 1985 Topps Tiffany #401 PSA 10 reached $31,000. | Card Ladder

Then in 2010, McGwire admitted that he had used steroids during parts of his career, including the 1998 season. Seemingly overnight, his legacy (along with the legacies of many superstars of his era) appeared to be tarnished forever. For baseball card collectors, McGwire plummeted from a shoo-in, first-ballot Hall of Famer to an afterthought.

But McGwire’s legacy is a bit complicated and requires nuance to evaluate fairly. The supplement androstenedione, famously discovered in his locker in 1998, was not prohibited by Major League Baseball at the time. McGwire never hid his use of it. And he was an exceptional natural athlete long before becoming one of baseball’s greatest power hitters.

On Sept. 8, 1998, Mark McGwire broke Roger Maris' single season home run record. For his career, McGwire averaged one home run every 10.6 at-bats, the best rate in MLB history. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mark McGwire was initially recruited to USC as a pitcher, posting a stellar 2.93 ERA over 83 innings. Then, as a rookie for the Athletics, he went on to smash a then-record 49 home runs in 1987. Elite athleticism even runs in the McGwire DNA.

Mark's younger brother, Dan, was a 6-foot-8 quarterback selected in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft. His son Mason has emerged as a legitimate, high-velocity pitching prospect for the Angels, while his older son, Max, recently signed with the Athletics organization.

Earlier this year, Mark McGwire was also signed by the Athletics, this time as a Special Assistant to Player Development. With the family name back in baseball (combined with a modern baseball culture that has grown increasingly nostalgic for the 1990s) public perception is shifting. As a result, Big Mac's baseball cards are experiencing a massive market surge.

DATE TAKEN: 9/26/98---St. Louis' Mark McGwire watches homer number 67 clear the fence against Montreal. McGwire hit an incredible 245 home runs from 1996 to 1999, including seasons of 52, 58, 70 and 65. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Below are five Mark McGwire cards that have posted some of the biggest gains over the last year.

5. Mark McGwire 1987 Topps #366 Rookie Card SGC 10

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Recent Sale: $175 on August 5th, 2026

Previous Sale: $67 on May 4th, 2025

Price Increase: 161%

The Appeal: This card is widely considered McGwire's official flagship rookie card (The 1985 USA Baseball card is a “pre-rookie”). The classic Junk Wax era card was released right as McGwire burst onto the scene during his unanimous AL Rookie of the Year season. Only 104 copies of the card have received a SGC 10 grade out of 2,961 submissions to the company (3.5% Gem Rate).

4. 1985 Topps #401 Mark McGwire Rookie Card PSA 10

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Recent Sale: $5,995 on July 26, 2026

Previous Sale: $2,300 on August 10, 2025

Price Increase: 161%

The Appeal: This is the Mark McGwire card that almost every baseball collector recognizes. The card pictures a young McGwire with the 1984 Olympic Team years before he became a Bash Brother for the Oakland Athletics. The card is ridiculously difficult to get in a PSA 10. 67,308 copies have been submitted to PSA, but only 307 copies have been graded a Gem Mint PSA 10 (0.5% Gem Rate).

3. 1994 Finest #78 Mark McGwire Refractor PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $155 on June 20, 2026

Previous Sale: $49 on June 10, 2025

Price Increase: 216%

The Appeal: This is McGwire’s second-ever refractor card.1993 Finest cards have become increasingly popular as they were the first-ever set to feature a refractor parallel. 1994 Finest has similar appeal, but it is much more affordable. A 1993 Topps Finest Refractor in a PSA 9 grade recently sold for $711. The 1994 Refractor costs four times less, but it is just as rare.

2. 1987 Leaf #46 Mark McGwire PSA 9

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Recent Sale: $153 on July 27, 2026

Previous Sale: $46.55 on August 13, 2025

Price Increase: 229%

The Appeal: This is a rare Canadian version of the classic 1987 Donruss McGwire rookie card. The 1987 Donruss McGwire has a total population of 36,889, but this Leaf McGwire has a total population of just 2,151. A PSA 10 copy of this card recently sold for $1,749, making the PSA 9 much more obtainable for the average collector.

1. 1999 Metal Universe Linchpins #2LP Mark McGwire (Raw)

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Recent Sale: $200 on July 11, 2026

Previous Sale: $50 on September 18, 2025

Price Increase: 300%

The Appeal: This rare insert was released at the peak of “Big Mac” mania. Metal Universe has become one of the most recognizable brands of the 1990s, and the Linchpins insert is another awesome example of Skybox's over-the-top, innovative tech design. Only 32 copies of this card have ever been graded by PSA.