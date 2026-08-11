The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 2010's (Part I)

The 2010s saw an increase in fandom in Football, particularly the NFL. While it was still popular prior to the start of the decade, more and more collectors started collecting cards of their favorite players and tuned in each and every week. This decade marked the final few years that Topps would hold the football license before regaining it just this year. Despite this, the Flagship releases saw countless key rookie cards released, with quite a few standing out.

On that note, here is a look at the most iconic Topps Football cards released in the years of 2010 and 2011.

2010 Topps Football Rob Gronkowski Rookie Card

The key card in the 2010 Topps Football set belongs to one of the most recognizable players of the decade - Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski (or "Gronk") is best known for being a major receiving option for Tom Brady during his time with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many argue that he changed the Tight End position during his time in the league, primarily in how it could be played. Within the hobby, he naturally gets some attention. He is not in the Hall of Fame yet, but has a great shot to join many of the legends in Canton.

2010 Topps Football Rob Gronkowski Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

A PSA 10 copy of his rookie can be obtained for around $145.

2011 Topps Football Julio Jones Rookie Card

The 2011 set has so many memorable rookies who turned into stars in the 2010s that not all of them could make it on this list. One that does, however, is Julio Jones. Jones was drafted in the 1st round by the Atlanta Falcons and had a remarkable career when it comes to statistics. Upon retirement, he was able to accumulate 13,703 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns. He was also named to seven Pro Bowls and the All-2010s team. During his playing days, he was regarded as one of the top, if not the top, receivers of his era.

2011 Topps Football Julio Jones Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

PSA 10 copies of his rookie are quite affordable to obtain, with copies selling recently for $40.

2011 Topps Football Cam Newton Rookie Card

The number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft was Cam Newton. Newton was an excellent collegiate player who went on to have a respectable NFL career. While he may not end up in the Hall of Fame, he helped continue a trend of mobile Quarterback play in the league. Newton did make a Super Bowl appearance, but fell short against the Denver Broncos.

2011 Topps Football Cam Newton Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

His rookie in ungraded condition can be obtained for around $1, but collectors wanting a PSA 10 will have to pay at least $33.

2011 Topps Football Von Miller Rookie Card

The last card on the list belongs to a player who is still active in the league today. Von Miller is not currently signed with a team, but the option for him to play in the 2026 season still remains open. Miller spent a large majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, often being a strong defensive force. Miller also attracts some interest from hobbyists - his PSA 10 rookie still sells for $38, an impressive number for a defensive player.

2011 Topps Football Von Miller Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

The first two years of the 2010s saw an impressive number of key Topps Football Rookie Cards released into the hobby. Many of these cards still have value to collectors today and can be affordable additions to one's collection. Time will tell if these players make the Hall of Fame, but their place in the hobby is already solidified.