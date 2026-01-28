4 Must See Drake Maye PSA 10 Rookie Cards Before The Super Bowl
As the New England Patriots find themselves playing for yet another championship in Super Bowl LX, the hobby’s embrace of second-year quarterback Drake Maye has been nothing short of incredible. Maye’s on-field production (consisting of 4,394 passing yards and 31 passing touchdowns, coupled with 450 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns) has ignited serious some serious momentum when it comes to his rookie card market. As his demand continues to surge, here’s a closer look at the four essential Drake Maye rookie cards every collector should have on their radar.
2024 Panini Prizm Base (Card No. 329)
From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $13-$17 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 1,558 PSA 10s followed by 2,026 PSA 9s, and 383 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 25, 2026 and was sold for $425 (which is a new record) via eBay.
2024 Panini Prizm Silver (Card No. 329)
From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $250-$300 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 779 PSA 10s followed by 2,118 PSA 9s, and 393 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 20, 2026 and was sold for $2,100 via eBay.
2024 Donruss Optic Base
From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $12-$18 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 484 PSA 10s followed by 499 PSA 9s, and 140 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 25, 2022 and was sold for $270 via eBay.
2024 Donruss Optic Downtown
From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $1200-$1500 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 50 PSA 10s followed by 258 PSA 9s, and 56 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 25, 2022 and was sold for $5,900 via eBay.
If Drake Maye's career trajectory includes a sustained playoff presence over the next several years, multiple Pro Bowl selections, multiple MVP nominations, and a Super Bowl victory or two, there’s a very good chance that his rookie cards could develop into generational treasures and become the cornerstone of any football collection.
